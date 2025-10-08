TVS Capital Funds Elevates Two Leaders to Principal Roles Suraj Majee and Ravi Krishnan promoted to Principal positions, marking a new chapter in TVS Capital Funds' leadership growth.

[L-R] Suraj Majee and Ravi Krishnan

TVS Capital Funds has announced the promotion of Suraj Majee and Ravi Krishnan to the role of Principal, acknowledging their leadership and contribution to the firm's growth and success.

Suraj Majee, who joined TVS Capital Funds in 2016, has been elevated from Vice President to Principal within the Investments team. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in developing the firm's investment strategy, particularly in the financial services sector. His progression from Analyst to Principal highlights his expertise, disciplined execution, and dedication to supporting sustainable business growth.

Ravi Krishnan has also been promoted from Vice President to Principal in the Finance team. His leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the firm's financial operations, governance, and compliance frameworks. Ravi's strategic perspective and operational rigour have strengthened the fund's internal systems and financial management practices.

Krishna Ramachandran, Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds, said, "At TVS Capital Funds, we are committed to nurturing internal talent. Suraj has consistently demonstrated the kind of entrepreneurial spirit and investment insight that we value deeply. Ravi has been a cornerstone in our finance function, bringing clarity, discipline, and strategic foresight. Their elevations to Principal reflect our belief in grooming leaders who embody our values and contribute meaningfully to our journey of building enduring businesses."

Founded 17 years ago, TVS Capital Funds is a growth private equity fund manager focused on empowering India's NextGen entrepreneurs, managing about INR 5,000 crore across its funds.
