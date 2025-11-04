The new board will play a key role in guiding investment strategies, evaluating opportunities, and supporting value creation within the firm's portfolio.

TVS Capital Funds has announced the creation of its Tech Advisory Board (TAB), a strategic step aimed at enhancing its focus on technology services and software investments.

The board brings together four seasoned leaders in enterprise technology, each contributing distinct expertise. Kal Raman, former Chief Digital Officer at Samsung Electronics, offers experience in digital transformation and technology strategy. Krishnakumar Natarajan, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Mindtree and Mela Ventures, brings insights on building and scaling technology services companies. U.B. Pravin Rao, former COO of Infosys, adds his knowledge of operational excellence and global delivery, while Sri Rajan, Partner and former Chairman of Bain & Company India, provides strength in strategic consulting and market analysis.

"At TVS Capital Funds, we believe operator experience and wisdom are central to the capability capital we offer portfolio companies. The Tech Advisory Board reflects our commitment to practitioner-led investing and ensures that belief is embedded in every decision, shaping strategy and scaling our portfolio companies responsibly," said Naveen Unni, Managing Partner at TVS Capital Funds.

The board's formation supports the firm's evolving focus in Fund 4, which expands its investments in enterprise services and software.

With a nearly two-decade legacy, TVS Capital Funds manages around INR 5,500 crore across Fund 3 and Fund 4, continuing to back India's next generation of entrepreneurs and contributing to the country's economic growth.