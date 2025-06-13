You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a strategic realignment aimed at reinforcing its governance and sectoral expertise, TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has reconstituted its Board of Directors, according to a report released by the firm on Friday. The move comes as the growth equity fund deepens its commitment to supporting founder-led businesses and advancing India's broader economic trajectory toward a $10 trillion goal.

The reshuffle introduces three new Independent Directors—Shyam Srinivasan, Subhasri Sriram, and Mithun Sacheti—while marking the departure of key founding figures who have shaped the firm since its inception. This leadership transition is designed to strengthen TCF's "Designed-for-India" investment model, which pairs capital with deep capability and governance oversight.

R. Thyagarajan, who played a foundational role in building TCF, has stepped down from the Board but will continue as 'Mentor Emeritus'. "His guidance was instrumental in anchoring our approach to governance, discipline, and stakeholder alignment," TCF said in its statement.

Alongside Thyagarajan, Board members Pradeep Kumar and Rajeev Gupta are also stepping away from active responsibilities. The firm credited them with steering its cultural and operational evolution with "leadership, vision, and steadfast guidance." TCF expressed its "profound gratitude" to the outgoing members, acknowledging their role in laying the groundwork for the firm's next phase.

Shyam Srinivasan, the former managing director and CEO of Federal Bank, joins as senior advisor and operating partner. "I am pleased to join TVS Capital Funds as an Independent Director. Excited to help shape a values-led institution that powers enduring businesses and future-ready leaders, building for Bharat with purpose at the core," Srinivasan said.

Joining him is Subhasri Sriram, the managing director and CEO of Shriram Capital, who brings three decades of experience in corporate governance and financial services. "TVS Capital's legacy of nurturing Nextgen entrepreneurs and building enduring businesses aligns deeply with my own professional values," she noted.

Mithun Sacheti, founder and former MD of CaratLane, adds entrepreneurial muscle to the team with a track record in scaling digital-first consumer brands. "It is a privilege to join the Board of TVS Capital… I look forward to contributing to this mission alongside a distinguished group of board members," Sacheti said.

Commenting on the transition, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of TCF, described it as a milestone moment. "The addition of Mithun, Subhasri, and Shyam marks an important milestone for TCF… We also honour the remarkable contributions of Mr. R. Thyagarajan, Mr. Pradeep Kumar, and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, whose leadership and insights have been of great importance."