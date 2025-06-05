TVS Motor Appoints Sudarshan Venu as Chairman and Managing Director The announcement follows the decision by the current Chairman, Sir Ralf Speth, not to seek re-appointment at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2025.

In a major leadership transition, TVS Motor Company announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously named Sudarshan Venu as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the company, effective August 25, 2025.

The decision reflects the Board's recognition of Venu's pivotal role in steering the company's growth and strategic evolution during his tenure as Director.

Sir Ralf will step down as Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM. To ensure a smooth transition and ongoing strategic guidance, Sir Ralf will take on the role of Chief Mentor of the Company for a three-year term beginning August 23, 2025.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, said, "I express my sincere gratitude to Ralf for his exceptional leadership over the last three years. His guidance has been instrumental in our global expansion and innovation efforts. We are grateful for his continued support as Chief Mentor and welcome Sudarshan into his new role with full confidence."

Sir Ralf Speth added, "It has been an honour to steer TVS Motor as Chairman. I'm grateful for the partnerships and friendships formed. As I hand over to Sudarshan, I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, the Company will continue to thrive while upholding its core values."

Accepting the new role, Sudarshan Venu said, "I am honoured by the Board's trust. TVS is built on a foundation of customer-centricity, quality, and innovation. As we look ahead, we must embrace transformation, explore global opportunities, and reimagine the future. I am grateful to Sir Ralf for his mentorship and look forward to building on the company's legacy with the passionate TVS team."

The leadership change signals a strong future-focused direction for the company as it seeks to accelerate innovation and global growth.
