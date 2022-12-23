"Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked," Musk Rolls Out New View Count Feature

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, announced that the micro blogging platform will roll of 'View Count' feature for its users. Clarifying the need for the feature, Musk shared that over 90% of users on the platform scroll and read but do not engage in the form of tweeting, replying, and liking with the content.

View count is a feature typically existing for video formats.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



User David Gokhshtein replied that the feature is a good one because "some people are just too lazy to like your tweets or are afraid to like it." However, majority were left to disagree with the feature and want the feature to be withdrawn. Replying to Gokhshtein, user Jeff Lowell tweeted that "Is the knowledge that .17% of people who read a tweet liked it a positive thing? (My rate will undoubtedly be worse!)."

Zack "May Not Be Notable" Hunt tweeted that this is just another unhealthy (social media) metrics for him to measure self-worth. Whereas user by the name Tom Coates tweeted that the feature was going to backfire and one's people realize that how very few people read their tweets, user's won't bother anymore to tweet. "Expect this decision (like most of the others) to be reversed pretty quickly," he added.

Meanwhile, several users pointed out as to how 'View Count' was just a renamed technology for 'Impressions'. "So innovative to rename "impressions" to "view count" thank you sir", "How is it different from the number of impressions, which is visible by clicking the insights button?", "How is this different from "impressions" which already exist. @elonmusk," and "An impression is counted as per visibility on TL. This should be how many times it was clicked/opened" were some of the tweets made by users.

Notably, the tweet has over 35.6 Million views and Musk further shared as to how tweets are read 100 times more in comparison to the likes received.