Two Brothers Organic Farms has announced a fresh round of funding worth INR 110 crore in a Series B round led by 360 ONE Asset, along with Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, and Rahul Garg (ex-Premji Invest Senior Partner) of IGNITE Growth LLP.

The company said that the capital infusion will be directed towards expanding the company's manufacturing capabilities, expanding its international reach, and scaling its operational capacity.

Founded by 4th-generation farmers, Ajinkya and Satyajit Hange, the company focuses on farmer welfare, soil-first sustainability, and indigenous community support. The company has a presence in over 50 countries, with a focus on providing traceable, clean food to consumers.

Two Brothers Organic Farms is an omnichannel brand, and according to the company, it has grown over 8-fold in the past 3 years and offers more than 100 products, such as the A2 cultured ghee, khapli atta, and cold-pressed Oils, among others. The company has crossed an INR 200 crore ARR.

Satyajit Hange, Co-Founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, said, "We are thrilled to have the support of such esteemed investors who align with our vision to make food systems more transparent and sustainable. Their conscious capital will help us to not only scale our manufacturing processes but also penetrate international markets. Our commitment to regenerative agriculture continues to guide us as we work to bring cleaner, more sustainable food choices to homes worldwide."

Ajinkya Hange, Co-Founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, said, "This funding will enable us to scale quickly and sustainably, both domestically and internationally. With this conscious capital, we aim to increase our presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India and expand into new international markets, enabling us to reach more consumers with our clean, traceable food options.

Sumit Jain, Senior Fund Manager - Strategy Head - Mid Stage Venture, 360 ONE Asset, said, "We are excited to partner with Two Brothers Organic Farms, a company that not only demonstrates remarkable business potential but also prioritizes sustainability and innovation. Their focus on regenerative agriculture and the transparency of their food system make them a standout in the organic food space. We look forward to supporting TBOF's growth and helping them scale new heights, both domestically and internationally."

Dinesh Pai, Head, Rainmatter Investments, "In a country where about 45 per cent of the workforce is employed in agriculture, Two Brothers Organic Farm's approach to building a more sustainable and transparent food system is a game-changer. Their deep-rooted commitment to regenerative farming and empowering local farmers makes them an exceptional investment. We're excited to support their expansion and growth as they lead the way in transforming the global food industry."