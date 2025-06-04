Uber Elevates Pradeep Parameswaran to Global Head of Mobility Amid Leadership Reshuffle In his new role, Parameswaran will oversee a vast mobility portfolio, including ride-hailing, micro-mobility, high-capacity vehicles, and consumer vehicle solutions. He will also relocate to New York to lead the global team.

Uber Technologies has elevated Pradeep Parameswaran to Global Head of Mobility, placing the seasoned executive at the helm of its core ride-hailing business across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The move marks a significant shift in Uber's top leadership structure as it eyes global expansion and navigates increasing competition and technological transformation.

Parameswaran's appointment also sees him join Uber's executive leadership team, underscoring the company's growing reliance on internationally seasoned leaders as it reorients its operations worldwide.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead our global mobility business, overseeing strategy and operations to bring innovative and reliable transportation to millions of people in over 70 countries worldwide. From ridesharing to new modalities, we're committed to building the future of how our cities move—making it more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for everyone," Parameswaran said.

He succeeds Andrew Macdonald, a longtime Uber executive, who has now been named Chief Operating Officer—the first to hold that title at the company since 2019. The leadership overhaul comes as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sharpens Uber's focus on autonomous vehicle technology, facing mounting pressure from rivals like Alphabet's Waymo.

Parameswaran's elevation caps an eight-year tenure with Uber. He joined the company in 2017 as Head of Central Operations for India, rose to President of India and South Asia in 2018, and later became Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific in 2020. Most recently, he served as Uber's Global Head of Business Development, Uber for Business, and Fleets.

In his new role, Parameswaran will oversee a vast mobility portfolio, including ride-hailing, micro-mobility, high-capacity vehicles, and consumer vehicle solutions. He will also relocate to New York to lead the global team.

Under his leadership, Uber executed key strategic acquisitions such as CarNextDoor in Australia and HKTaxi in Hong Kong, along with investments like a USD 20 million stake in Mumbai-based Everest Fleet and a major EV partnership with Tata Motors.

A former CEO of DEN Networks and a McKinsey partner, Parameswaran brings a rich background across consumer and consulting sectors. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an engineering degree from IIT Madras.

His elevation comes as competition heats up in India, Uber's largest international market, where local players like Rapido and Namma Yatri are rapidly gaining ground.
