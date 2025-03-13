By integrating with UiPath, Peak's technology will now scale globally and reach new industries, allowing businesses to benefit from next-generation AI-driven applications.

UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company, has announced the acquisition of Peak, an AI-native company based in Manchester, United Kingdom. Peak specialises in optimising product inventory and pricing for businesses of all sizes, delivering tangible outcomes without requiring large in-house tech teams.

This acquisition aligns with UiPath's broader strategy of enhancing vertical AI solutions. "With the acquisition of Peak, we are accelerating our mission to strengthen our vertical AI solutions strategy," said Daniel Dines, Founder and CEO of UiPath. "When combined with the UiPath platform, Peak's exceptional purpose-built AI applications will enhance our ability to provide solutions that optimize industry-specific use cases and deliver incredible value to customers."

Peak's AI-powered platform enables businesses to develop AI workflows, process data, and generate predictive insights for decision-making in critical business processes. By integrating with UiPath, Peak's technology will now scale globally and reach new industries, allowing businesses to benefit from next-generation AI-driven applications.

Peak has built a reputation for accelerating AI adoption in key sectors such as retail and manufacturing. Its capabilities will allow UiPath to expand its market presence while driving innovation in AI-powered automation.

Richard Potter, CEO and Co-founder of Peak, stated, "Joining forces with UiPath is the perfect next step for Peak at this stage of our journey, and I couldn't be more excited. As automation and agentic AI converge, we're entering a new era of possibilities for the enterprise," he stated. "UiPath's global reach, deep enterprise expertise, and unwavering commitment to AI innovation will enable us to accelerate our vision—empowering businesses with specialised decision-making AIs at scale."

With Peak now part of UiPath, the company will introduce AI-powered Pricing and Inventory Agents, offering businesses more precise analysis and trustworthy predictions. Additionally, Peak's Decision Intelligence capabilities will contribute to UiPath's agentic automation platform, enabling enterprises to automate decision-making processes based on contextual customer data.

Both UiPath and Peak have already demonstrated their impact through joint solutions. For instance, they collaborated with Heidelberg Materials, a building materials manufacturer, to automate its quoting and pricing process. The AI-driven solution streamlined data collection, optimised pricing, and improved sales efficiency.

This acquisition reinforces UiPath's vision of driving intelligent automation and AI-driven decision-making across industries. As AI and automation continue to evolve, UiPath's expanded capabilities with Peak's technology are set to transform how businesses optimise operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities.