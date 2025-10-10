UK Chipmaker Graphcore to Invest USD 1.3 Bn to Boost India's AI Chip Sector As part of the plan, Graphcore will establish its first AI Engineering Campus in Bengaluru.

UK-based AI chipmaker Graphcore, owned by SoftBank, has announced plans to invest £1 billion (around USD 1.3 billion) in India over the next ten years.

The investment marks the company's first major semiconductor venture in the country and reflects India's growing importance in the global AI ecosystem.

As part of the plan, Graphcore will establish its first AI Engineering Campus in Bengaluru, which will serve as a central hub for its AI computing operations.

The facility is expected to create around 500 semiconductor engineering jobs over the next decade. In the initial phase, the company will hire 100 engineers who will work on silicon logical design, physical design, verification, characterization, and bring-up.

The Bengaluru team will focus on developing advanced semiconductor products that support AI-driven applications in fields such as drug discovery, public health, environmental monitoring, and enterprise operations.

Graphcore aims to recruit locally and utilise India's strong engineering talent to advance its global chip production and research goals.

The initiative is expected to boost India's role in the AI semiconductor sector while providing significant employment and training opportunities for engineers. The campus will also collaborate with SoftBank's global AI operations, managing design, testing, and manufacturing workflows from India.

Graphcore's investment highlights the country's emergence as a strategic destination for AI and semiconductor innovation, strengthening its position in the rapidly expanding global technology landscape.
