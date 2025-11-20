The company has said that the new financing will enable it to double down on innovation and accelerate market expansion, sports and research partnerships, and development of new features and software revenue streams.

Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health technology startup, has raised INR 100 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital to support market expansion and aid in its growth stage.

The company has said that the new financing will enable it to double down on innovation and accelerate market expansion, sports and research partnerships, and development of new features and software revenue streams.

Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman, said, "We've built Ultrahuman on the principles of cost-disciplined growth and capital efficiency. This partnership with Alteria allows us to accelerate expansion during this key growth season while staying true to our core principles of remaining nimble and lean."

According to the company, the move reinforces its approach to profitable, capital-efficient growth.

Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Cofounder of Alteria, "With growing affluence, there is a sharper focus on measurement and optimisation of health, and this is a massive global market. Mohit and his team have shown that passion, attention to detail, and refined engineering can lead to successful outcomes even in difficult markets across the developed world."

"Ultrahuman is working on a thesis of enabling a preemptive approach to managing health and lifestyle, and we are excited to back Ultrahuman as it builds on this ambitious opportunity," added Murali.