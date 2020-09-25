As a part of the deal, Coursavy educators, including Vimal Singh Rathore (chief executive officer CEO, Coursavy), will now teach on Unacademy and will also mentor existing educators on enhancing discipline amongst aspirants

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Unacademy has acquired a UPSC preparing startup - Coursavy for an undisclosed amount. According to Unacademy, this acquisition will strengthen its position in the UPSC CSE prep market.

As a part of the deal, Coursavy educators, including Vimal, will now teach on Unacademy and will also mentor existing educators on enhancing discipline amongst aspirants.

The content from Coursavy will help Unacademy educators in their live classes and will prepare learners for their UPSC CSE examination.

Unacademy will also conduct bimonthly scholarship tests — Aspire, in addition to summits with UPSC toppers, top educators and experts from the field..

The acquisition comes on the heels of Unacademy entering the prestigious Unicorn club after raising $150 million from Softbank. The fresh funding valued the edtech player at $1.45 billion.

Started in 2019 by Vimal Singh Rathore, Coursavy provides affordable and accessible educational content to UPSC CSE aspirants through technology. The startup has replicated the personal guidance and engagement a learner receives in an offline setup, hence promoting a community learning environment. Currently, Coursavy is teaching over 70,000 learners through its platform and YouTube channel.The startup claims that students who have completed 70 per cent of their daily targets have witnessed improved learning efficiency and outcomes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Vimal Singh Rathore, chief executive officer (CEO), Coursavy said, "At Coursavy we have created a 360-degree ecosystem where content, teachers, students, Live interactions and query resolution are connected in a daily discipline — empowering students to focus on their studies with a trust that all issues will be resolved by the Educator. We are thrilled to be a part of Unacademy and to be able to contribute to the mission of democratising knowledge. Access to the right resources, technology and teams will help us create impact in the lives of millions of learners,".

Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy group said, "As we grow and strengthen our position as the leader in the test prep market, bringing Coursavy on board will play a strategic role for Unacademy in the UPSC CSE examination category. At Unacademy, we are striving to democratise knowledge in India and this acquisition is a step in that direction. The exponential growth in Unacademy's subscriber base is a testament to the increasing demand for quality online education, and a result of our consistent efforts in building the best learning ecosystem for our learners. I look forward to working with Vimal and the Coursavy team as they become a part of the Unacademy Group."

In this year, Unacademy has acquired Kreatryx, and PrepLadder, besides investing in Mastree, and taking over the custodianship of CodeChef.