In a significant leadership shift at Indian edtech unicorn Unacademy, co-founders Gaurav Munjal and Roman Saini are reportedly stepping down to dedicate their efforts to a new venture, AirLearn, a language learning app. This move marks a rare instance of original co-founders exiting a major Indian edtech company.

Their departure follows that of the third co-founder, Hemesh Singh, who left in June 2023. Sumit Jain, co-founder of Unacademy's subsidiary Graphy, is expected to assume the leadership role. Jain joined Unacademy in 2020 after the acquisition of his startup Opentalk.

According to The Economic Times, Munjal and Saini are now focused on scaling AirLearn, which has already achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 400,000 in the US, just months after its launch.

Unacademy's board comprises representatives from SoftBank, General Atlantic, Bhavin Turakhia (Zeta), Sujeet Kumar (Udaan), along with Munjal and Saini. Data from TheKredible indicates the three original co-founders together held a 15% stake in the company.

The leadership transition signals a new era for Unacademy, which is aiming to sustain and grow amid evolving market conditions. Munjal recently noted that the company has significantly reduced its core business cash burn—from over INR 1,000 crore annually to under INR 200 crore. With INR 1,200 crore in reserves and profitable units like Graphy and PrepLadder, Unacademy remains financially stable.

The exit of its founding trio could usher in a fresh strategic direction for the edtech firm.