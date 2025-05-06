For Q4 FY25, Unicommerce's consolidated revenue surged 70.6 per cent year-on-year to INR 452.7 million, up from INR 265.3 million in the same quarter last year

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unicommerce eSolutions Limited has reported robust growth for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, according to its latest audited regulatory filing. The e-commerce enablement firm posted strong gains across revenue, profitability, and operational metrics, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and expanding cross-platform synergies.

For Q4 FY25, Unicommerce's consolidated revenue surged 70.6 per cent year-on-year to INR 452.7 million, up from INR 265.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to INR 88.8 million, while margins expanded to 19.6 per cent. Profit after tax for the quarter rose 16.4 per cent to INR 33.5 million. For the full fiscal year, the company saw revenue climb 30.1 per cent to INR 1,347.9 million, with PAT growing 34.3 per cent to INR 176.2 million.

"Despite the headwinds, our net revenue retention for Uniware stood at 103 per cent in FY25," said Kapil Makhija, managing director & CEO. He emphasized that the drop from 108 per cent in FY24 was in line with broader e-commerce trends, but noted the company's continued strength in new client acquisition and cross-selling.

Another driver of the company's momentum is the integration of Shipway Technology Pvt. Ltd., which was fully acquired in December 2024. The acquisition contributed to the group's financials for the first time this fiscal and reached adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 FY25. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to be a one-stop shop for e-commerce enablement," Makhija added, pointing to successful cross-platform expansions with brands like Baggit and Zouk.

The company's annual recurring revenue hit INR 1,811 million by the end of FY25, up 70.6 per cent YoY. Anurag Mittal, CFO, highlighted that cash flow from operations improved significantly to INR 279.6 million in FY25. While the cash balance dipped due to the INR 684 million Shipway acquisition, the company remains confident about the long-term value. "We have consistently delivered strong performance over the years and expect to sustain this momentum," he said.

Looking ahead, Unicommerce plans to deepen its product offerings, enhance AI-led tools, and fully leverage synergies across platforms to drive FY26 growth.