United We Care Launches Shunya Labs to Revolutionise AI Voice Infrastructure The platform supports over 32 Indic languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, and Maithili. Seven additional languages are currently being integrated.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sourav Banerjee (Co-founder and CTO) & Ritu Mehrotra (Founder), United We Care

In a bold move to redefine the future of voice technology, mental health AI startup United We Care has unveiled Shunya Labs, a deep tech initiative focused on building advanced AI speech infrastructure. Positioned as a game-changer in automatic speech recognition (ASR), Shunya Labs aims to set a new standard in accuracy, speed, and multilingual capability, while maintaining a strong emphasis on privacy and transparency.

According to the company, the platform is equipped with an industry-leading ASR engine and real-time, on-premise processing capabilities. Shunya Labs is operational and already demonstrating potential to outperform Big Tech leaders across critical performance metrics.

Designed with India's linguistic diversity at its core, the platform supports over 32 Indic languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, and Maithili. Seven additional languages are currently being integrated. Its use cases span from rural telehealth kiosks to high-demand environments like call centres and defence applications.

"We didn't set out to beat the benchmarks — we set out to invent what didn't exist," said Ritu Mehrotra, Founder of United We Care. "And when we built it, we realized we'd created something the world didn't know it needed: AI voice infrastructure that listens like a human, runs like a machine, and respects the sanctity of privacy."

Shunya Labs is engineered for efficiency, promising to reduce enterprise cloud expenses by a factor of twenty. It also supports edge deployment, which enables offline functionality and faster inference times, especially critical in remote or sensitive environments.

The technology behind Shunya Labs has already shown its capabilities through its integration with Stella, United We Care's AI wellness engine. Stella's foundation in Shunya's ASR technology has led to the creation of a Clinical Knowledge Graph comprising over 230 million nodes and the development of the Spatio-Temporal Graph Attention Network (STGAT), both of which highlight the potential for emotional intelligence and clinical reasoning in AI.

"Shunya isn't just a name. It's our origin point — a nod to the Indian discovery of zero that changed mathematics forever," said Sourav Banerjee, Co-founder and CTO. "At Shunya Labs, we start from first principles, engineer with surgical precision, and build for the future — not features. In a world drowning in noise, we build the intelligence layer that actually listens."

With plans underway for deployment across multiple continents and an upcoming release on Hugging Face, Shunya Labs is positioning itself not merely as an interface for voice AI, but as the backbone of future-ready infrastructure.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

JPMorgan Is Now Valued More Than Its 3 Largest Competitors Combined: 'We're Quite Cautious to Just Declare Victory'

JPMorgan is worth more than Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo all put together.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Aavishkaar Foundation and Next Bharat Ventures Join Hands to Empower Grassroots Entrepreneurs

The initiative aims to develop a strong pipeline of ventures that address local challenges in sectors such as agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, and waste management.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

Zoho Bets Big on AI with Proprietary Large Language Model, Agents

Currently, India is Zoho's second largest market by revenue which grew 32 per cent in 2024 and at a CAGR of 51 per cent for the last 10 years

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

United We Care Launches Shunya Labs to Revolutionise AI Voice Infrastructure

The platform supports over 32 Indic languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, and Maithili. Seven additional languages are currently being integrated.

By Entrepreneur Staff