United We Care Launches Shunya Labs to Revolutionise AI Voice Infrastructure

In a bold move to redefine the future of voice technology, mental health AI startup United We Care has unveiled Shunya Labs, a deep tech initiative focused on building advanced AI speech infrastructure. Positioned as a game-changer in automatic speech recognition (ASR), Shunya Labs aims to set a new standard in accuracy, speed, and multilingual capability, while maintaining a strong emphasis on privacy and transparency.

According to the company, the platform is equipped with an industry-leading ASR engine and real-time, on-premise processing capabilities. Shunya Labs is operational and already demonstrating potential to outperform Big Tech leaders across critical performance metrics.

Designed with India's linguistic diversity at its core, the platform supports over 32 Indic languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, and Maithili. Seven additional languages are currently being integrated. Its use cases span from rural telehealth kiosks to high-demand environments like call centres and defence applications.

"We didn't set out to beat the benchmarks — we set out to invent what didn't exist," said Ritu Mehrotra, Founder of United We Care. "And when we built it, we realized we'd created something the world didn't know it needed: AI voice infrastructure that listens like a human, runs like a machine, and respects the sanctity of privacy."

Shunya Labs is engineered for efficiency, promising to reduce enterprise cloud expenses by a factor of twenty. It also supports edge deployment, which enables offline functionality and faster inference times, especially critical in remote or sensitive environments.

The technology behind Shunya Labs has already shown its capabilities through its integration with Stella, United We Care's AI wellness engine. Stella's foundation in Shunya's ASR technology has led to the creation of a Clinical Knowledge Graph comprising over 230 million nodes and the development of the Spatio-Temporal Graph Attention Network (STGAT), both of which highlight the potential for emotional intelligence and clinical reasoning in AI.

"Shunya isn't just a name. It's our origin point — a nod to the Indian discovery of zero that changed mathematics forever," said Sourav Banerjee, Co-founder and CTO. "At Shunya Labs, we start from first principles, engineer with surgical precision, and build for the future — not features. In a world drowning in noise, we build the intelligence layer that actually listens."

With plans underway for deployment across multiple continents and an upcoming release on Hugging Face, Shunya Labs is positioning itself not merely as an interface for voice AI, but as the backbone of future-ready infrastructure.