Wellness Platform Unlimitr Raises USD 1.1 Mn in Seed Funding

Wellness platform Unlimitr has raised USD 1.1 million in a seed funding round backed by a group of investors from Texas.

The startup plans to use the capital to enhance its AI and analytics tools for deeper personalisation, pursue strategic partnerships for entry into key global markets, launch a coach training and community engagement program, and expand product innovation to make holistic wellness more accessible.

Founded in 2020 by Ruchika Gupta and Gaurav Agarwal, and previously known as Health Click Away, Unlimitr operates in more than 40 countries. It connects users with over 5,000 certified coaches, nutritionists, and fitness experts.

With a community of 98,000 users, the platform blends AI driven insights with human expertise to create personalised and culturally aware wellness experiences.

Pre-Owned Marketplace Circle Secures INR 3.4 Cr Pre-Seed Funding

Circle, a Bengaluru-based marketplace for pre owned products, has raised INR 3.4 crore in a pre seed funding round led by Titan Capital. Raveen Sastry, the Co founder of Myntra, also joined the investment.

The brand plans to use the new capital to enhance its AI verification system and to grow its presence in key categories such as electronics and household items.

Founded in 2025 by Ankit Misra and Chirag Kataruka, Circle aims to rebuild trust in India's customer to customer commerce space by making resale safer and more convenient.

The platform offers AI verified listings, organised doorstep logistics and secure payment flows to help reduce common risks associated with informal resale channels. Buyers receive checked products along with payment protection, while sellers benefit from transparent pricing, quick listing and instant payouts after verification.

Since its soft launch in August 2025, Circle claims to have onboarded more than 17,000 users in Bengaluru. Early adoption has been strong in categories such as gadgets, furniture, appliances and home goods.

Over the coming year, the company plans to focus on strengthening core segments and building a strong presence in Bengaluru before expanding to other major cities by the end of 2026.

Circle is currently operational in Bengaluru and will expand to other major Indian cities soon.

Axirium Aerospace Bags USD 3.5 Mn in Seed Funding

Axirium Aerospace has secured USD 3.5 million in seed funding led by Shastra VC and BEENEXT, with additional support from angel investors Ashish Gupta and PVS Raju.

The startup plans to use the capital to build its first precision manufacturing facility and expand its engineering and operations teams. It also aims to strengthen its supplier network and enhance its global customer outreach as it prepares for future Tier I and Tier II partnerships.

Founded by Nishant Khurana, Neeraj Agarwal and Piyush Agarwal, Axirium Aerospace focuses on next generation aerospace manufacturing. Its work includes precision machining, sheet metal fabrication, tubing and structural assemblies for global original equipment makers and major suppliers.

The brand claims to follow digital manufacturing practices and lean operations while maintaining a strong focus on quality. Axirium is working toward building an integrated supply chain that enables shorter lead times and consistent delivery for customers across the world.