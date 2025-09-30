Unmannd, RUGR Fintech, and GaadiMech.com Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Speciale Invest and Accel Back Defence Drone Startup Unmannd with USD 2 Mn

Unmannd, a defence technology startup focused on autonomous drone systems, has secured USD 2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest and Accel.

The fresh capital will support the commercialisation of its aerial logistics platform Titan, further development of its interceptor system Fury, expansion of its engineering team, and exploration of export opportunities.

Founded in February 2025 by Yeshwanth Reddy and Hemaditya Prasad, the company aims to advance solutions for defence logistics and aerial security. Its flagship product, Titan, is a heavy-duty drone built to transport and deliver essential supplies. The Indian defence forces have already qualified Titan, strengthening the startup's prospects for upcoming contracts.

Unmannd's second product, Fury, is an interceptor system that can detect hostile drones up to 30 kilometres away and launch high-speed interceptors travelling at 300 kilometres per hour to neutralise threats.

The sector recently saw Raphe mPhibr raise USD 100 million from General Catalyst.

Vikasa India EIF I Fund Backs RUGR Fintech with USD 5 Mn Investment

RUGR Fintech Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based financial technology firm focused on rural markets, has secured USD 5 million in pre-Series A funding from Vikasa India EIF I Fund, a Mauritius-based collective investment scheme.

The investment was made through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and places the company at a post-money equity valuation of USD 25 million.

The funds will be directed toward expanding technology infrastructure, making strategic investments, and strengthening working capital to sustain the company's growth.

Founded with the goal of empowering banks, businesses, and underserved communities, RUGR provides a comprehensive digital platform for rural banking and digital payments. Its services include merchant acquisition, real-time transactions, escrow-based pay-in and pay-out, and managed services.

By equipping scheduled commercial banks, cooperative banks, and societies with modern financial tools, RUGR is enabling broader access to digital banking in underbanked regions. The company aims to drive large-scale financial inclusion through technology-led solutions across India's rural economy.

GaadiMech.com Raises INR 1.5 Cr Funding Led by AJVC

GaadiMech.com, a car servicing platform, has secured INR 1.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round at a valuation of USD 2 million.

The round was led by AJVC.

The startup said the fresh funds will support its expansion beyond Jaipur, strengthen product and tracking features, and bring greater standardisation across its service hubs. The company is already operational in Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Founded in 2024 by Surakshit Soni and Sarvesh Kabra, GaadiMech seeks to transform the automotive service industry by combining an online platform with physical service centres. It offers express car servicing, transparent pricing, and genuine parts to enhance reliability and convenience. Its 90-minute Express Car Service integrates parallel workflows, real-time tracking, and upfront pricing to deliver what the founders describe as a pit-stop style experience.

Co-founder Surakshit Soni said the company wants car care to be efficient and trustworthy in a largely unorganised market. GaadiMech plans to scale nationally using an asset-light service model.

AJVC, the lead investor, recently closed its maiden fund with commitments above INR 200 crore.