Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state tax department officials to enhance transparency and significantly increase the adoption of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to boost the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

In a comprehensive review meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that "tax evasion is a national loss" and called for strict measures to tackle it effectively. He highlighted the importance of leveraging AI and data analytics to identify and curb evasions promptly.

The directive comes after the state tax department recorded GST/VAT collections totalling INR 1.14 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. While setting an ambitious revenue target of INR 1.75 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Adityanath noted that the collection of INR 9,986.15 crore in April was satisfactory but underscored the necessity of considerable improvement in the upcoming months to achieve the set goal.

Addressing additional commissioners through video conferencing, the Chief Minister reviewed ground realities, stressing the importance of maintaining continuous communication and open dialogue with traders. He directed officials to proactively resolve issues faced at the grassroots level and provide timely guidance on tax filing and compliance procedures.