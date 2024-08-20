The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana will provide financial support to young entrepreneurs, with a target of establishing one million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag in a ceremony held in front of Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath highlighted the state's rapid development and unveiled the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana, a new initiative aimed at empowering the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan Yojana will provide financial support to young entrepreneurs, with a target of establishing one million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

"Youngsters are a critical pillar of progress. They are talented and energetic, and their contribution is vital for building a developed India," said CM Adityanath. He emphasised that the state government is committed to providing education and employment opportunities for youth, with the scheme expected to create 5 million jobs.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the state's achievements, noting that over 16.2 million young people have secured employment through various investments. He shared that 6.5 lakh youth have secured government jobs in the past seven years, and 6.2 million have been connected with self-employment opportunities. To further promote entrepreneurship, a dedicated start-up fund has been established to support new ventures.

The Chief Minister also touched upon regional unrest without directly naming Bangladesh, stating, "Since you are well-informed citizens, you cannot be ignorant of incidents in the neighbourhood. The forces currently wreaking havoc and dehumanising societies across the border could potentially target the social harmony of villages and towns in Uttar Pradesh. We must identify these divisive forces, stay cautious, and respond decisively to their malicious designs." He called for a collective effort to counter divisive forces and maintain peace across the state.