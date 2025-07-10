The funds will be used to scale operations, expand commercial deployments, and drive innovation in climate-resilient water infrastructure.

Uravu Labs has raised a strategic investment from ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL to expand its renewable-energy-powered water-from-air technology.

With the raised funds, Uravu Labs aims to scale operations, expand commercial deployments, and drive innovation in climate-resilient water infrastructure.

Founded in 2019 by Swapnil Shrivastav, Uravu Labs offers a pioneering solution that uses proprietary liquid salts and renewable heat sources such as solar, biomass, and industrial waste heat to extract clean drinking water directly from air. The modular and scalable systems currently serve the hospitality and beverage industries, with plans underway to enter broader commercial and industrial markets.

"Our mission is to reimagine water infrastructure for a climate-resilient future," said Swapnil Shrivastav, CEO and Co-founder of Uravu Labs. "By combining science, sustainability, and scale, we are making clean water accessible while reducing the environmental footprint. This partnership with ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL will help us accelerate our growth and bring our technology to more communities and industries around the world."

Since its inception, Uravu Labs claims to have helped conserve over 2 lakh litres of groundwater and eliminated thousands of tonnes of single-use plastic, placing it at the forefront of sustainable water innovation in India.

Harsh Deodhar, Principal at ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, stated, "We invested in Uravu because their groundbreaking technology and commitment to sustainable water innovation align deeply with our mission to support environment-impacting startups. Uravu is tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time—water scarcity—while advancing climate resilience."

Together, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL and Uravu Labs aim to set new benchmarks for sustainable innovation and climate-tech leadership in India and globally.