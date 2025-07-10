Uravu Labs Raises Fresh Funding from ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL The funds will be used to scale operations, expand commercial deployments, and drive innovation in climate-resilient water infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Swapnil Shrivastav, CEO and Co-founder of Uravu Labs

Uravu Labs has raised a strategic investment from ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL to expand its renewable-energy-powered water-from-air technology.

With the raised funds, Uravu Labs aims to scale operations, expand commercial deployments, and drive innovation in climate-resilient water infrastructure.

Founded in 2019 by Swapnil Shrivastav, Uravu Labs offers a pioneering solution that uses proprietary liquid salts and renewable heat sources such as solar, biomass, and industrial waste heat to extract clean drinking water directly from air. The modular and scalable systems currently serve the hospitality and beverage industries, with plans underway to enter broader commercial and industrial markets.

"Our mission is to reimagine water infrastructure for a climate-resilient future," said Swapnil Shrivastav, CEO and Co-founder of Uravu Labs. "By combining science, sustainability, and scale, we are making clean water accessible while reducing the environmental footprint. This partnership with ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL will help us accelerate our growth and bring our technology to more communities and industries around the world."

Since its inception, Uravu Labs claims to have helped conserve over 2 lakh litres of groundwater and eliminated thousands of tonnes of single-use plastic, placing it at the forefront of sustainable water innovation in India.

Harsh Deodhar, Principal at ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, stated, "We invested in Uravu because their groundbreaking technology and commitment to sustainable water innovation align deeply with our mission to support environment-impacting startups. Uravu is tackling one of the most urgent challenges of our time—water scarcity—while advancing climate resilience."

Together, ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL and Uravu Labs aim to set new benchmarks for sustainable innovation and climate-tech leadership in India and globally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Smartworks Raises INR 174 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Proceeds will be used to repay debt, fund capital expenditure, and cover general corporate expenses.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ANSR Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Govt to Establish GCC Campus in Visakhapatnam

The ambitious project is expected to generate over 10,000 high-skilled jobs over the next five years, tapping into the region's growing talent ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IndiGo Ventures Secures INR 450 Cr in First Close, Invests in Jeh Aerospace

The fund plans to continue investing in startups from pre-Series A to Series B stages.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Shaan Patel Asset Management Launches INR 200 Cr Category III AIF for HNIs

The fund adopts a flexi-cap approach, investing across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, with a maximum allocation of 10% per stock.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Grok 4 AI Launched: Elon Musk Claims It Surpasses Graduate-Level Reasoning

The company also introduced Grok 4 Heavy, a version designed to handle more complex tasks by using a team-based system of AI agents

By Entrepreneur Staff