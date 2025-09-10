The much-anticipated Urban Company IPO opened today and was fully subscribed within just two hours. South Korean giant LG Electronics is preparing to launch the IPO of its Indian arm in October 2025, and SEBI is accelerating approvals for IPOs.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The much-anticipated Urban Company IPO opened today (September 10) and was fully subscribed within just two hours. The company aims to raise INR 1,900 crore through a mix of fresh equity and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares.

The issue is priced in a band of INR 98-103 per share, which values the company at around INR 14,790 crore at the upper end. For retail investors, the minimum bid size is 145 shares, translating into a minimum investment of about INR 14,935 at the top price point.

Urban Company's grey market premium (GMP) has been on the rise, currently quoting at 35 per cent over the upper price band. This suggests the stock may list at a significant premium, though actual listing gains could vary.

According to the company, proceeds from the IPO will be used to expand operations, develop new tech and cloud infrastructure, pay office lease rentals, and fund marketing activities.

The issue will close on September 12, with share allotment scheduled for September 15.

LG Electronics IPO in October 2025

South Korean giant LG Electronics is preparing to launch the IPO of its Indian arm in October 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times. This will mark the second-largest Indian listing by a Korean company, following Hyundai Motor's IPO in October 2024.

The listing comes amid a buoyant primary market in India, where over 30 companies have raised INR 60,000 crore through IPOs so far in 2025. LG had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in December 2024, receiving SEBI approval in March 2025. The company plans to divest about 15 per cent stake, offering 10.2 crore shares to the public.

Top global investment banks are managing the IPO, including Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India, the report said.

In terms of performance, LG India reported INR 21,352 crore in revenue for FY2024, up from INR 19,868 crore in FY2023. Net profit rose over 12 per cent to INR 1,511 crore. For the April-June 2024 quarter, revenue stood at INR 6,408.8 crore, with a net profit of INR 679.65 crore.

SEBI's Push to Expedite Clearances

India's market regulator is accelerating approvals for initial public offerings (IPOs), strengthening an already robust pipeline of listings that could reach a record high this year, as reported by Reuters, citing regulatory and investment banking sources.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) now aims to clear most IPO applications within three months of filing, compared to as long as six months earlier, the sources said.

The faster timelines are part of new SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey's efforts to simplify regulations after taking charge in March. His predecessor had significantly tightened disclosure norms, which extended the time companies needed to prepare for public listings.

SEBI is deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to scan filings for gaps and working closely with merchant bankers to obtain clarifications quickly, according to the source.