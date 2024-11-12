You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's leading houseplants and urban gardening company Ugaoo – a category creator in the fast-growing home and garden category – has raised INR 47 crores in its Series A funding round led by V3 Ventures. Existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and RPG Ventures are also participating.

Featuring 1,500+ SKUs across categories such as live plants, vegetable and flower seeds, soils and fertilisers, pots and planters, gardening tools and accessories, along with sustainable gifting options, Ugaoo aims to scale production to 5 lakh plants each month and maintain its market leadership position. The Indian home and garden market is currently valued at US$11 billion, of which US$750 million is organised, with Ugaoo playing a key role in driving the change from an unorganised to organised market. With a CAGR of 30% YoY, this market is projected to reach US$18 billion by 2028. The company is looking to expand its production capacity to 100 acres in the next 2 years to cater to the increasing demand.

Having achieved over 1 million orders in the past three years, Ugaoo currently has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of over INR 100 crores. The company plans to use the funds to expand its regional presence across the top 10 Indian cities and open 80 retail stores by FY 2030. It is also looking to broaden its product offerings by partnering with international plant suppliers and introducing a diverse selection of exotic plants and premium plant care products to the Indian market, while continuing to enhance its core digital business. Ugaoo's biggest competitive advantage is its strong backward integrated supply chain: the company operates a 25-acre farm in Talegaon (on the outskirts of Pune), leveraging state-of-the-art greenhouses and horticulture specialists to cultivate all of its plants in-house. This approach guarantees consistency in the vigour, structure, and growth of its plants, along with rigorous quality control through every stage, from packing to dispatch.

Commenting on the funding, Sidhanth Bhalinge, Founder, Ugaoo, shared, "Reinforcing our belief that plants grow people, Ugaoo is on a mission to inspire a world where every plant journey is a personal revolution of inner change and growth. We are very excited to partner with V3 Ventures and deepen our relationship with our existing investors DSG and RPG. The Indian home and garden category is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30%, opening up significant opportunities for Ugaoo. We plan to deploy the funds towards product enhancement, expanding our regional fulfilment centres, and team growth. We will expand via new hubs in Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Chennai, Guwahati, and Ahmedabad."

Arjun Vaidya, Partner, V3 Ventures, shared, "I first met Siddhant in 2021 and knew the business had something special going for it. Ugaoo operates in a largely unorganised market and is equipped to seize substantial market share thanks to its strong brand recall, deeply integrated supply chain, and seasoned team. This team has truly innovated with products in a category that has not seen enough innovation; just walk into an Ugaoo store and you'll see it for yourself. We are very excited to make this investment and hope it will create millions of new plant parents and amateur gardeners, just like it did with me."

Hariharan Premkumar, MD, DSG Consumer Partners, added, "Mission-driven founders produce extraordinary outcomes. Siddhant has embodied Ugaoo's mission from a very early age given his family's multi-generational background in seeds production. DSG invested in Ugaoo in 2021 and it has been an amazing experience working with a team that is deeply passionate. Seeing the care with which the brand is being built has translated into phenomenal customer love for them. Ugaoo offers a comprehensive, tech-driven solution for home gardening, supported by cutting-edge innovations, proprietary product development capabilities, and advanced packaging. The brand has executed well on multiple channels, including their website, own stores, and B2B. The gardening category is poised for explosive growth and we are excited to double down on Ugaoo as it consolidates its position as the best brand in the segment."