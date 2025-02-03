Out of 600 employees globally, close to 500 are based in India making it the R&D center for the world building products in India for the world

Aurigo, US-based software company for the infrastructure sector, is betting big on its global capability center (GCC) in India to tap into the large talent pool especially in niche technology areas.

"Our software helps our clients, mainly infrastructure companies, prioritize, plan, and manage their capital allocation. Our customers are some of the largest names in the world. We are an enterprise SaaS company and focussed on owners of infrastructure assets," Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO, Aurigo told Entrepreneur India.

About 90 per cent of Aurigo's business comes from the US and Canada, though it has started to explore other markets in the recent past. Most recently, it forayed into the Middle East market about 6 months ago.

"After UAE and Qatar, a lot of investments are happening in Saudi Arabia and we want to tap into this market. India is also a market, though not as mature in terms of infrastructure software. It's more important from a talent perspective," said Sreenivasan.

Aurigo will also be exploring acquisitions to fuel its growth especially in terms of expanding its geographic footprint and acquiring some niche technological capabilities. "We are open to looking at startups in India," said Sreenivasan.

Out of 600 employees globally, close to 500 are based in India making it the R&D center for the world. "All of the actual product development happens in India for the world," Sreenivasan.

Aurigo's business is currently being driven by the growth in large highways and bridges as well as in the data center space which is seeing an uptick in demand due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

GCCs in India are in a growth path and the recent Union Budget 2025 has given it a further impetus. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the budget that a national framework will be formulated as guidance to states for promoting GCCs in emerging tier-2 cities in India.

"The announcement acknowledges the pivotal role that GCCs will play in driving India's economic growth. The proposed national framework will serve as a strategic guideline for states to promote the expansion of GCCs into tier-2 cities, aligning the country's vast talent pool with emerging employment opportunities. By fostering a more geographically distributed growth model, this initiative aims to unlock the full potential of tier-2 cities as centers of excellence. We are confident that the proposed policy will accelerate their development, creating a more inclusive and sustainable economic landscape," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.