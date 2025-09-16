Currently, 540 engineers, based in Bengaluru and Chennai, work on Guidewire global product development, focusing on areas such as cloud platforms, AI-driven underwriting, and data analytics

Guidewire, a leading US-based insurance technology provider for non-life insurance companies, plans to double its India headcount to 1,000 employees, with a primary focus on expanding its professional services division out of the Bengaluru centre.

Guidewire on Tuesday announced the opening of its new global capability centre (GCC) spanning 81,664 sq. ft. housing 600 seats.

The move to a larger facility is indicative of Guidewire's tremendous growth in India as it continues to advance cloud-native solutions, attract top engineering talent, and help non-life insurers become digital-first companies.

With more than 570 insurers in 43 countries relying on the Guidewire platform, the India teams play a pivotal role in ensuring global customer success. The new GCC follows the establishment of its first office in India through the acquisition of Cyence in 2017 and the opening of its Bengaluru Development Centre in 2021.

Currently, 540 engineers, based in Bengaluru and Chennai, work on Guidewire global product development, focusing on areas such as cloud platforms, AI-driven underwriting, and data analytics.

Commenting on the office launch, Guidewire India Managing Director and Vice President of Engineering Mohammed Anzy S said, "Driving innovation from India has consistently been a key focus for us, and this milestone aligns with our strategic objective to double our local workforce by 2028. Our new office, more than merely a workplace, serves as a hub for innovation and collaboration, designed to inspire our teams to develop elegant solutions to tackle the complex problems our customers face."

Through programs like Guidewire Technology Labs and collaborations with institutions such as NIT Calicut, PES University, and Amrita University, the company aims to foster next-generation skills in cloud computing, data science, and machine learning.

With initiatives such as ElevatED by Guidewire, a scholarship and mentorship programme for underprivileged female students, the company further aims towards achieving inclusive talent development.

Over the years, GCCs in India have evolved from cost centres to innovation hubs mirroring their parent organisations. According to Nasscom, India remains the global leader in GCCs, hosting over 1,800 centres that contributed USD 64.6 billion in revenue in 2024, with projections to surpass USD 100 billion by 2030. Approximately 364,000 new jobs are anticipated by 2025.