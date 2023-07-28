US Chipmaker AMD To Invest $400 Million In Bengaluru Reportedly, the investment is expected to create largest AMD design center with addition of approximately 3,000engineering roles and new Bangalore campus opening before end of 2023

By Teena Jose

US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced its planning to invest $400 million in India over the next five years. As per media reports, Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD, announced the investment plans during the second edition of SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandinagar today, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reportedly, the investment is expected to create the largest AMD design center with addition of approximately 3,000 engineering roles and a new Bangalore campus opening before the end of 2023.

Also, the new center is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for the large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers.

The new 500,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across these cities: Bangalore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the reports stated.

"The planned investment will include a new India campus, which will serve as AMDs largest R&D facility in the world. Our investment will build out over two decades of growth and successful presence here in India. Today I can tell you that we expect to add approximately 3000 additional engineers here in India by the end of 2028," said Mark Papermaster, in a statement.

"From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool," said Papermaster. "By further investing and expanding our presence in Bangalore, we are committed to driving innovation in India to support the India Semiconductor Mission," he added.

