The United States enters the third week of a government shutdown, producing a data blackout that has denied policymakers official indicators like monthly payrolls and inflation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If the U.S. Federal Reserve acts, the world takes notice. There is a good reason that economists tend to say, "If the U.S. sneezes, the world catches a cold." And in the world of global monetary policy, another saying rings true: "What happens in the U.S. hardly stays there."

That's why investors and central banks worldwide are following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in October with unprecedented passion. The U.S. Fed has already given its first rate cut of 25 bps during September.

The timing couldn't be more precarious. The United States enters the third week of a government shutdown, producing a data blackout that has denied policymakers official indicators like monthly payrolls and inflation. That leaves the Fed to make its latest rate decision more reliant on private-sector information and forward-looking judgements — an unusual scenario for the world's most powerful central bank.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did admit to the uncertainty, saying the "employment and inflation outlook does not seem to have changed significantly" since the previous meeting, but with a caution that "downside risk to employment has increased and upside risks for inflation are on the horizon."

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated the danger of a sharp inflation rebound was low, but "there's more risk of a labor market negative surprise than a big uptick in inflation." He pointed out that last year's pre-emptive reductions had acted to stabilize the economy when widespread firings were anticipated but did not happen.

Seconding that view, Fed Governor Christopher Waller made the case for more aggressive action to head off hiring weakness. "On all of the evidence we have on the labor market, I think the FOMC should lower the policy rate 25 basis points again at the end of October," he said, noting that a neutral policy level could be 100–125 bps below the existing rate.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins also pointed out the changing risk balance. "With inflation risks somewhat more contained, but higher downside risks to employment, it appears wise to normalize policy a bit further this year to help the labor market," she said, while making it clear that monetary policy would "still be mildly restrictive" even after further reductions.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the fine balance between ongoing inflation and a flat labor market. "The labor market and inflation projections don't seem to have shifted a great deal since our September meeting," he emphasized, emphasizing a meeting-to-meeting policy approach going forward. "There is no riskless way for policy as we steer the balance between our jobs and inflation objectives."

Markets are currently pricing in at least one further rate cut later this year, taking the benchmark rate as high as 3.75% by December. Futures indicate further cuts are likely in 2026, although policymakers are still cautious over Trump-era tariffs, geopolitical turbulence, and the extended U.S. government shutdown, which pushed important economic releases such as the September CPI out to next week.

Global Ripple Effects

The Fed's change has near-term implications for currency markets and capital flows. A depreciating U.S. dollar may strengthen the yuan, bringing short-term solace to Chinese exporters as industrial output stutters. In Singapore, whose monetary policy is tied to the exchange rate and not interest rates, a weaker dollar may drive the Singapore dollar up, leading to potential adjustments in the policy band to stay competitive.

India: Relief and Risks

For India, lower U.S. rates are both opportunity and constraint. To the good, they reduce pressure on the rupee, which already has dropped more than 3.5% this year on account of punitive U.S. duties on Indian goods and persistent foreign capital outflow. Lower U.S. yields may bring foreign portfolio inflows into Indian debt, lowering cost of borrowing and buoying bond markets.

However, underlying weaknesses remain. India's current account deficit ballooned to $21 billion in Q2 2025 on the back of costlier oil imports and sluggish export growth. Headline CPI inflation meanwhile spiked to 5.9% in September, still over the RBI comfort band. Analysts warn that Fed softening will offer only transient relief, with structural imbalances—mainly trade and fiscal deficits—still burdening the rupee and domestic bond yields.

"25 bps it is! Finally, the Fed provided what the Americans had been waiting for, after short lulls in 2025. This celebration cannot be enjoyed immediately, and one must shine on the cascading impact of the most sought rate cut," Umesh Kumar Mehta. Going forward, the smoothening of rates would work only if global tariff chicanery does not create a huge hole in the American consumers' pocket. This rate cut is not to be interpreted as a structural action.