Use G-20 to Become Big, Bigger, Biggest In Your Field: Amitabh Kant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"G-20 is an opportunity to become big, bigger and the biggest in your respective field. This is the opportunity you will never get again," said Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, while addressing industry stakeholders at PHD House.

Amitabh Kant's Twitter handle

India will assume the presidency of the G20 grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The members of the G20 are, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest, quoted G-20 website.

He emphasized on the need of having 10,000 Ambanis and 20,000 Adanis. "One (Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani would not do but many such businessmen are required, then only India will grow. So you should use the opportunity of G-20 to become big, bigger and the biggest in your respective field," added Kant.

#WATCH | We don't need one Ambani & one Adani but need 10,000 Ambanis and 20,000 Adanis, then only India will grow. We would like all of you to use the opportunity of G20 to become big in your own respective fields: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant (08.11) pic.twitter.com/134e9cRsw9 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform connecting the world's major developed and emerging economies. The G20 holds a strategic role in securing future global economic growth and prosperity. Together, the G20 members represent more than 80 per cent of world GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and 60 per cent of the world population, the website added.

"If India has to grow at 9 to 10 per cent for three decades, all of you have to go at 30 to 40 per cent per year-- that is the challenge for India. Without the private sector growing all these, one basic fundamental we must realize that G20 is not about government alone. Unless you don't grow and prosper, India will not prosper. Unless a MSME doesn't become a large company and large companies do not become super large, India will not prosper," said Kant, adding that India shall set the agenda for the world to follow. "A very unique opportunity for India to shape the global narrative and provide an Indian vision with a theme and logo based on our ancient civilization."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency on Tuesday.

The G20 was formed in 1999 with the aim of discussing policies in order to achieve international financial stability. This forum was formed as an effort to find a solution to the global economic conditions hit by the global financial crisis in 1997-1999 by involving middle-income countries and having systemic economic influence.