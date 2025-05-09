You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has seeped into every part of our lives. While in some cases it could be termed as intrusive, in others, it is considered to be a way of being. The space sector is one of the key domains where AI aids and abets correctness of doing things by ensuring precision and real-time data analysis. AI, as scientists point out, is turning space exploration more intelligent and reliable.

Citing an example of predicting dust deposition on Martian landers, Prajjwal Yash, a scientist with Indian Space Research Organization (Isro), in an abstract submission for the Global Space Exploration Conference, 2025, stated that "dust accumulation on Martian landers impacts solar array efficiency, diminishing power availability, and degrades optical systems, thereby affecting sensor performance and data fidelity" and required AI-driven solution.



"Effective, autonomous management of these issues is critical, as missions operate under highly variable Martian conditions with limited real-time communication and constrained resources. This work introduces an AI-driven solution that combines an ensemble of machine learning models to predict dust deposition rates onboard Martian landers," he noted.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are two computer science fields currently undergoing rapid changes that may revolutionize the future of space exploration. According to Chris Gurjao, researcher, Astronautical Society of India, the development and integration of AI-enhanced autonomy in the next generation of rovers would decrease the reliance of rovers on Earth-based control and also optimize real-time decision-making capabilities of the rovers.



"The integration of robust AI techniques into various hardware and sensor systems can enable rovers to navigate across rough terrain, detect and avoid obstacles in their path, and adjust to changing environmental conditions without requiring immediate human assistance," she said.



Besides, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has also been testing a form of artificial intelligence that seeks out minerals in the Red Planet's rocks. This marks the first time AI has been used on Mars to make autonomous decisions based on real-time analysis of rock composition.



Expanding Access to Indian Space Sector



"India's space programme started in the 1960s with a humble beginning. Today, we had a soft landing near the south pole of the moon. That's our progress. Throughout our journey, we gave a lot of impetus to creating indigenous capabilities. Isro has put in a step-by-step incremental technology development and also improved our application area," said A. Rajarajan, director, Satish Dhawan Space Centre.



India is a leading information technology (IT) nation and has an ambition to go digital in the areas of citizen-centric services viz., financial transactions, citizen database, resource mapping, and planning, etc. The space sector plays a vital role in all these services. The space sector has the potential to incubate a vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and private industries. This would increase India's share in the global space market significantly, said Vinod Kumar, director, IN-SPACe.



"The role of India during the last decade has moved from a space exploration developing nation to become one of the major space powers of the world. So, India can be truly seen as an example for space aspiration, aspiring nations," said Peter van Beekhuizen, chairman, Netherlands Space Society.



Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, he said the two points stuck with him. "The first one was: India, space is not a destination, it's a declaration of curiosity, courage, and collective progress. The second thing stayed with me was PM Modi's saying that India's rockets carry more than payloads; they carry the dream of 1.4 billion Indians," he said.