The newly acquired unit includes over 120 senior automation consultants and technologists across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, and Germany, positioning UST to expand its global reach.

UST, a leader in digital transformation solutions, has acquired the automation unit of Information Services Group (ISG) for USD 27 million in an all-cash deal.

This acquisition strengthens UST's position in the intelligent automation space, enhancing its partner ecosystem and expanding its service offerings.

This strategic move will allow UST to deliver more comprehensive automation solutions, transforming industries, boosting productivity, and improving customer experiences through AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and other automation technologies.

Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager of UST Automation, said, "Building on the success of the UST SmartOps platform, as well as our current services and partnerships, this strategic acquisition represents a significant step forward for the UST Automation team, enabling greater intelligent automation consulting capabilities and allowing us to broaden our partner ecosystem."

"The move strengthens our ability to deliver a larger set of services to our clients, including business transformation, automation-powered BPaaS, and cost-takeout capabilities. As the intelligent automation space continues to grow, UST is committed to expanding its portfolio of automation platforms, accelerators, and AI-based solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of clients and partners," added Gopinath.

Global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group provides intelligent automation solutions using artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and automation technologies. It helps clients across industries optimise business processes, enhance customer experience, and reduce operational costs.

"Our former automation unit will benefit from being part of a larger technology services organisation, UST, a company that we have known and respected for years—and one that has the resources and scale to compete in the intelligent process automation space," said Michael P Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Information Services Group.

The acquisition positions UST for future growth in the dynamic automation landscape, enabling the company to provide enhanced solutions for its clients globally.