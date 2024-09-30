The new UST campus in Kochi, which will be completed by 2027, will be a 10-floor building with 4,400 seats with an area of over 6,00,000 sq. ft.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced plans to expand its presence in India by adding over 3,000 new jobs at its upcoming Kochi campus in the next five years.

The company, which has set itself a target of 6,000 employees in the next five years, currently employs more than 2,800 people in its existing facility at Infopark Kochi.



The new UST campus in Kochi, which will be completed by 2027, will be a 10-floor building with 4,400 seats with an area of over 6,00,000 sq. ft. The new building will also have a modern gym for employees, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,400 seats.

The new campus, UST said, will be built incorporating the latest technology, and energy efficient measures generating green energy. When the Kochi campus goes on stream, it will become the second owned campus in India for UST after Thiruvananthapuram.



UST, which already has a facility operating out of Infopark Kochi, currently caters to the US, UK, and APAC clients from almost all domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management, and hi-tech.

Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said that the new campus will not only strengthen UST's presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities, positioning Kochi as a dynamic hub for innovation and growth.

"Ever since UST began its Kochi operations in 2007, we have been able to post steady growth. The strategic location of Kochi aids companies to easily connect and reach out to other IT locations in South India. This aspect, along with Kochi's development in social and physical infrastructure arenas, has helped UST attract talent from other locations. With UST's own campus coming up in Kochi, we will be able to add jobs and customers in a big way," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

Founded in 1999, UST, which began its India operations with its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has expanded its presence across India with offices in Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Hosur.