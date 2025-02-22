Uttar Pradesh Leads MSME Growth: Report The Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy 2022 offers significant incentives to encourage MSME growth, particularly in backward regions. Capital subsidies range from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, capped at INR four crore per unit, with additional benefits for SC/ST and women entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a driving force in the state's economic transformation, contributing significantly to employment, exports, and GDP. According to the Uttar Pradesh - State Focus Paper by NABARD, the state houses the highest number of MSME industries in India and plays a crucial role in sectors such as khadi, handicrafts, leather, and agro-based industries. The MSME sector aligns with the Make in India initiative and is vital for fostering local entrepreneurship, reducing migration, and ensuring inclusive growth.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh accounts for 29 per cent of India's artisans, with its handloom industry producing approximately 15 per cent of the nation's total fabric output. The state government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme aims to promote unique, GI-tagged products for better market reach.

The credit potential assessed for the MSME sector in Uttar Pradesh has seen a dramatic rise, reaching INR 2,91,690.72 crore for 2024-25, a 175.82 per cent increase from INR 1,05,752.64 crore in 2023-24. This surge underscores the government's strong push for industrial growth, particularly through initiatives such as the Global Investors Summit 2023, where 9,000 MoUs worth INR 1.37 lakh crore were signed specifically for the MSME sector.

Despite its impressive growth, the MSME sector in Uttar Pradesh faces several hurdles. A lack of raw materials at competitive prices, limited access to institutional credit, outdated skills and design development, exploitation by middlemen, and a shift towards power looms affecting traditional weaving are some of the major obstacles. Addressing these challenges is crucial for the sustained expansion of MSMEs and the economic well-being of artisans and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Policy boost

The Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy 2022 offers significant incentives to encourage MSME growth, particularly in backward regions. Capital subsidies range from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, capped at INR four crore per unit, with additional benefits for SC/ST and women entrepreneurs. Micro-units receive 50 per cent interest subsidy for five years, while SC/ST and women-led enterprises are eligible for 60 per cent subsidy, up to INR 25 lakh per unit. Industrial parks with a minimum area of 10 acres qualify for 50 per cent infrastructure interest subsidy, capped at INR two crore annually for seven years. Additional incentives such as stamp duty exemptions and quality improvement measures further support MSME expansion.

With the government's continued support and strategic policies, Uttar Pradesh's MSME sector is poised to play a key role in the state's ambition to become a $1 trillion economy. If the current trajectory of investment and policy backing continues, the MSME sector will not only bolster industrialization but also drive large-scale employment and economic inclusivity across the state.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The Mindset that Helped Me Start 5 Companies Before Age 30

If you were completely rational, you would never attempt anything.

By Tyler Hochman
News and Trends

PALMONAS Raises INR 1.26 Cr from Namita Thapar & Ritesh Agarwal; Shraddha Kapoor Joins as Co-founder

With the fresh funds, PALMONAS aims to expand offline retail with exclusive stores in major cities and enter global markets like the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while investing in AI-driven personalised jewelry recommendations.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

What Is 'AI Tasking'? Entrepreneurs Are Using This Viral Strategy to Save 3 Days a Week

Want to 10x revenue without hiring? AI automates marketing, saving you 3+ days/week. Learn 4 AI tools for content, chatbots, leads & sales. Get the free 'AI Success Kit' + a chapter from Ben's new book!

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Biggest Startup Funding Rounds of the Week (Feb 15–21)

This week saw significant funding activity across diverse sectors, from AI governance to cloud networking and consumer brands. Here's a closer look at the standout startup funding deals.

By Minakshi Sangwan