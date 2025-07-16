The startup plans to allocate the new funds towards enhancing its artificial intelligence-powered app VibeCheck, expanding its fulfillment and brand verification network, and strengthening its reach in metropolitan and tier-II cities.

Vaaree, a Bengaluru-based home decor platform, has raised USD 4.6 million in a funding round led by Peer Capital. The round also saw continued support from Surge, the accelerator programme by Peak XV Partners, as well as contributions from All India Capital, Sattva Ventures, and the Asian Paints family office.

In November 2024, the home décor startup raised USD 4 million in seed funding from Surge.

Founded in February 2022 by Garima Luthra, Pranav Arora, and Varun Vohra, Vaaree offers a curated marketplace that features a wide selection of home and soft furnishings. Its product range includes kitchenware, bedding, bath accessories, and garden decor, all sourced directly from export-oriented factories. The platform focuses on delivering quality and authenticity while connecting consumers with locally made products.

Garima Luthra said, "We're building for the Indian home with speed, soul, and smarts. This fresh capital will be used in technology, operations, and brand expansion. We are also launching AI-powered styling with VibeCheck, enabling next-day deliveries through our FBV network, and deepening our brand presence across the country in metro and tier-2 cities."

Vaaree currently showcases nearly 80,000 products across 150 categories. The platform caters to various design preferences, allowing users to find everything from Bohemian to art deco styles in one trusted location.

Ankur Pahwa, partner at PeerCapital, added, "We've backed Vaaree from the very first cheque because they're not just building a home brand, they're building the rails for how India will shop for home in the future. As the USD 15 billion home furnishings and décor category comes online, Vaaree is setting the standard, and we're excited to double down on that vision."