Vaidam Health, a leading India-based medical tourism platform, has acquired MediJourney, a digital-first healthcare facilitation startup, in an all-cash deal aimed at scaling up its international footprint and enhancing digital capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launched in 2024 and incubated by Ferns N Petals (FNP), MediJourney connects international patients with healthcare providers through a tech-enabled platform. The acquisition is set to bolster Vaidam's digital infrastructure and patient engagement across key overseas markets.

"This acquisition reflects our intent to expand our reach and improve service delivery for international patients," said Pankaj Chandna, Co-founder of Vaidam Health. "MediJourney's platform complements our existing operations and helps us scale more efficiently."

Founded in 2016, Vaidam Health offers end-to-end services for medical travelers, including treatment discovery, visa and interpreter support, and post-care services. With over 25,000 monthly patient interactions and operations in seven countries, Vaidam has emerged as a major player in cross-border healthcare facilitation.

MediJourney will continue to operate as an independent brand under Vaidam's ownership. The integration will focus on combining hospital partnerships, case management systems, and advanced technologies, including AI-enabled navigation and customised onboarding for patients.

"MediJourney and Vaidam share a common goal of making healthcare more accessible and streamlined for patients," said Rishabh Jalan, Co-founder of MediJourney. "This partnership allows us to build on that foundation with greater reach and resources."

Vaidam expects the acquisition to increase its active patient engagements by 40–50% over the next year. It also plans to deepen its footprint in Africa and Southeast Asia, where it already maintains local teams and information centers.

With NABH accreditation and a reputation for high-touch patient services, Vaidam Health aims to become the world's most comprehensive medical tourism platform. As India positions itself as a global health tourism hub, the synergy between Vaidam and MediJourney is expected to bring faster, tech-driven, and empathetic care to patients worldwide.