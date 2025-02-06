Venture Capital funding in India is reported to have experienced a slight slump in 2025, recording USD 3.4 billion in January, a minor drop compared to USD 3.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by research firm Venture Intelligence.

Venture Capital funding in India is reported to have experienced a slight slump in 2025, recording USD 3.4 billion in January, a minor drop compared to USD 3.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by research firm Venture Intelligence.

According to the report, there were a total of 103 deals, compared to 2024's 81.

The research firm also revealed that mega-sized deals that are USD 100 million and above, registered a cumulative USD 2.5 billion in PE-VC investments in January this year, however only two mega deals contributed USD 2.7 billion in January 2024.

Impetus Technologies secured a USD 350 million investment from PE firm Kedaara Capital, and healthcare-focused SaaS firm Innovaccer closed a USD 275 million funding round from the likes of B Capital Group, Kaiser Permanente, and M12. The third largest deal of the period came in the form of Meesho, closing a USD 270 million round led by Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, WestBridge, Think Investments, and Mars Growth Capital.

Pitchbook had earlier reported that fundraising by VC firms remained quite muted in 2024, with similarities to the year before that. According to the private market data provider, 2024 recorded the closing of 38 new funds, with USD 2.8 billion in commitments. 2023 recorded saw 30 new funds, that raised USD 2.1 billion in total.