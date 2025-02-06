VC Funding Records Slight Slump in January, Records Lesser Number of Mega Deals Venture Capital funding in India is reported to have experienced a slight slump in 2025, recording USD 3.4 billion in January, a minor drop compared to USD 3.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by research firm Venture Intelligence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Venture Capital funding in India is reported to have experienced a slight slump in 2025, recording USD 3.4 billion in January, a minor drop compared to USD 3.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by research firm Venture Intelligence.

According to the report, there were a total of 103 deals, compared to 2024's 81.

The research firm also revealed that mega-sized deals that are USD 100 million and above, registered a cumulative USD 2.5 billion in PE-VC investments in January this year, however only two mega deals contributed USD 2.7 billion in January 2024.

Impetus Technologies secured a USD 350 million investment from PE firm Kedaara Capital, and healthcare-focused SaaS firm Innovaccer closed a USD 275 million funding round from the likes of B Capital Group, Kaiser Permanente, and M12. The third largest deal of the period came in the form of Meesho, closing a USD 270 million round led by Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, WestBridge, Think Investments, and Mars Growth Capital.

Pitchbook had earlier reported that fundraising by VC firms remained quite muted in 2024, with similarities to the year before that. According to the private market data provider, 2024 recorded the closing of 38 new funds, with USD 2.8 billion in commitments. 2023 recorded saw 30 new funds, that raised USD 2.1 billion in total.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

An AI Company With a Popular Writing Tool Tells Candidates They Can't Use It on the Job Application

AI companies are banning AI-generated job applications.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Indian GCCs to Add up to 4.5 Lakh New Jobs this Year, and 1 Mn Jobs by 2030: NLB Services

Signalling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42 per cent of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50 per cent surge by 2030

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Ananya Birla Ventures into the Beauty and Cosmetics Market

Having already established herself as a business leader with Svatantra Microfin, one of India's largest microlending firms, Ananya is set to introduce a range of beauty and personal care brands nationally by 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Invests in Sisters in Sweat to Empower Women Through Sports

With Rainmatter's support, SIS plans to expand to 10 cities by 2026, providing a safe and inclusive environment for women to engage in physical activities.

By Entrepreneur Staff