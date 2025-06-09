Vecmocon Secures $18 Million Series A to Scale EV Intelligence Systems Vecmocon has developed a strong footprint by supplying intelligent, adaptive components to EV manufacturers, aiming to be a key technology provider in both Indian and emerging global markets

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vecmocon Founders L-R: Adarshkumar Balaraman, Peeyush Asati, Shivam Wankhede

Vecmocon Technologies, a deep-tech startup working on sustainable mobility solutions, has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round aimed at accelerating its efforts to build advanced electric vehicle (EV) systems tailored for Indian and global markets.

The funding round was led by sustainability-focused venture capital firm EIF, with participation from Aavishkaar Capital and the UK's development finance institution, British International Investment (BII). According to a press release issued by the company, existing investor Blume Ventures also joined the round. The capital infusion is expected to bolster Vecmocon's push to scale its proprietary embedded systems, power electronics, and data intelligence platforms, which currently power tens of thousands of vehicles across India.

Founded in 2016 by alumni of IIT and ISB, the New Delhi-based company is focused on developing what it describes as "the most robust systems" suited for Indian conditions while aligning with the global transition toward clean energy. The firm plans to use the funds to expand its engineering teams, enhance R&D capabilities, and set up infrastructure that meets international standards for the electric automotive sector.

"This infusion of capital will supercharge our efforts to engineer the next generation of the most robust, high-performance, software-defined, and safety-critical systems uniquely tailored for Indian conditions and global deployment in electric vehicles and clean energy systems," said Peeyush Asati, CEO of Vecmocon. He emphasized the company's alignment with India's push for technological self-reliance, noting, "We're not just building for India—we're building in India, by Indian engineers, for the world."

Vecmocon has developed a strong footprint by supplying intelligent, adaptive components to EV manufacturers, aiming to be a key technology provider in both Indian and emerging global markets. Its solutions integrate real-time data analytics, smart software, and system-level intelligence to improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of electric vehicles.

Backing the company's vision, Devin Whatley, managing partner at EIF, stated, "Its cutting-edge solutions unlock smarter, safer and more reliable EVs—accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation… we believe Vecmocon is well-positioned to lead the EV intelligence movement in the country"

Shashvat Rai, partner at Aavishkaar Capital, said "We are delighted to support Vecmocon in their mission to revolutionize sustainable and clean mobility. This investment aligns perfectly with our commitment towards fostering innovative solutions that drive positive environmental impact

The funding positions Vecmocon to scale its platform toward powering over 100,000 EVs, while on the road to become a key supplier for EV OEMs and ecosystem players in India and other emerging markets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Rise of Anish Singh Thakur: The Boomingbulls Story

"I never make any scripts. I just go there, use my real-time experience, and then give them the best knowledge and value," said Anish.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs Itself — with These 7 AI Tools

Discover seven tools to automate content, leads and sales so you scale solo.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

First Citizens India Expands Operations with New Bengaluru Facility

The GCC's mandate covers the delivery of enterprise-grade solutions across core functions critical to the bank's infrastructure and customer engagement strategies

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

8 Passive Income Ideas That Are Actually Worth Pursuing

These passive income ideas offer long-term earning potential with minimal ongoing effort.

By Andreas Jones
News and Trends

Poonawalla Fincorp Launches Digital-First Business Loan Product for MSMEs

The company aims to simplify credit access for MSMEs through a straight through processing (STP) model, eliminating the need for branch visits

By Entrepreneur Staff