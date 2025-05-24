Additionally, the company has commissioned a 300 circuit kilometre transmission system, enabling 1,000 MW of power transfer between Assam and Meghalaya—a significant boost to regional grid reliability and industrial growth.

In a major vote of confidence for Northeast India's economic potential, Vedanta Group has announced a sweeping INR 80,000 crore investment across six states, targeting energy, infrastructure, and critical mineral development. The announcement was made during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, organized by the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region, with top political and business leaders in attendance.

This marks one of the largest private sector investments in the region, spanning sectors such as oil and gas, refining, power, renewable energy, data centres, and critical mineral exploration. The move signals a strategic pivot by the group to tap into the region's rich natural reserves and rising economic momentum.

"Today, the states of the north-east are growing in double digits. The opportunities are growing even faster," said Vedanta chairman, Anil Agarwal. "Vedanta is fully committed to investment in the region which has the most amazing natural resources potential, from oil and gas to critical minerals and an exceptional pool of talented human resources."

Of the total outlay, INR 50,000 crore had already been earmarked earlier this year for Assam. The latest commitment adds INR 30,000 crore for five other states—Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Assam, which holds nearly 27 per cent of India's crude oil reserves, has already seen production success through Vedanta's subsidiary, Cairn Oil & Gas, at the Hazarigaon field—the first Discovered Small Field (DSF) to become operational in the Northeast.

Cairn sees the region as a critical asset in its onshore portfolio. "North-east is also a big opportunity for us where we have identified a lot of blocks," said Nick Vaid, a senior executive at Cairn. "We are producing from a small area in Hazarigaon, but we think that in our onshore portfolio this is the place where the biggest value creation could happen."

In mineral resources, Vedanta has secured graphite and vanadium blocks in Arunachal Pradesh, which hosts India's largest graphite reserves and substantial vanadium and rare earth element deposits. The company emphasized that, "Once explored, these critical mineral blocks will provide vital raw materials to India's hi-tech manufacturing and clean energy sectors."

Additionally, the company has commissioned a 300 circuit kilometre transmission system, enabling 1,000 MW of power transfer between Assam and Meghalaya—a significant boost to regional grid reliability and industrial growth.

With multiple wells expected to begin production in FY26 and parallel investments in social infrastructure like digital classrooms and handloom skill centres, Vedanta's initiative is poised to transform the economic landscape of the Northeast.