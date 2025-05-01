Vedanta Eyes September-End for Demerger Completion: CFO While Vedanta had initially proposed spinning off six distinct units including aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, base metals, and a residual Vedanta Ltd, the plan was later revised

By Entrepreneur Staff

Vedanta website

Vedanta Ltd, the diversified natural resources conglomerate led by Anil Agarwal, is now targeting September-end to complete the demerger of its business verticals, according to chief financial officer, Ajay Goel.

"We are on track to finish (the demerger) by the second quarter end," Goel told PTI. "So, by the end of September, the demerger will reach a conclusion. So, it will be completed," he added, confirming the revised timeline. The company had previously pushed back the schedule to June-July but now appears confident in meeting its new deadline.

The restructuring will result in the company's diverse operations — spanning metals, power, oil, and gas — transforming into separate legal entities. While Vedanta had initially proposed spinning off six distinct units including aluminium, oil and gas, power, steel and ferrous materials, base metals, and a residual Vedanta Ltd, the plan was later revised. A key change was the decision to retain the base metals business, which includes its copper operations, within the parent company.

This move, Vedanta stated, followed consultations with stakeholders and lenders. The company also pointed to its continued efforts to revive the copper business in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu as a factor influencing the revised approach.

Despite the changes, Vedanta has assured shareholders that the overall value proposition remains intact. "The non-implementation of the demerger of the base metals undertaking and its retention in Vedanta will not impact the overall value creation for shareholders," the company clarified.

Anil Agarwal, the company's founder and chairman, has maintained that the demerger is a strategic shift designed to give sharper focus and agility to each business. By transitioning from asset management to asset ownership models, Vedanta aims to unlock greater operational efficiency and investor value across its portfolio, which covers more than 15 commodities.

The demerger update comes on the heels of a strong financial performance. On Wednesday, Vedanta reported a consolidated net profit of INR 3,483 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, a 154.4 per cent jump from INR 1,369 crore in the same period last year.
