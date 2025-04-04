Vedanta Group's AvanStrate Unveils Industry-First Display Glass With 50% Recycled Content The release of the Super Green SaiSei series aligns with Vedanta Group's broader ESG roadmap.

In a push toward greener tech manufacturing, AvanStrate Inc. (ASI), a Vedanta Group company, has announced the launch of its Super Green SaiSei series — the world's first display glass to incorporate at least 50 per cent recycled content. Backed by certification from the Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), the innovation promises to slash carbon emissions by up to 95 per cent, a major leap in sustainable display technology.

As climate pressure and ESG accountability reshape how tech firms operate, AvanStrate's move positions the company at the forefront of eco-conscious manufacturing. The Super Green SaiSei series isn't just a cleaner option — it's a high-performance product engineered to slide seamlessly into existing production lines, removing the typical hurdles of conversion or trade-offs in quality.

"At AvanStrate, we are committed to redefining the future of display glass by combining innovation with sustainability," said Akarsh K. Hebbar, global managing director, AvanStrate Inc. "Certified by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), the Super Green SaiSei series sets a new standard in recycled content for display glass. With Vedanta's strong support and shared ESG vision, this product exemplifies our commitment to creating impactful outcomes for our customers while reducing the environmental footprint of high-tech manufacturing."

Built with a minimum of 50 per cent recycled glass — far above the industry average of 20 per cent — the new series leverages proprietary manufacturing processes that cut energy consumption by 20 per cent. AvanStrate achieves this by running its operations in furnaces that repurpose construction waste, further reducing dependency on virgin materials. The result is a display glass that maintains the same properties and process requirements as conventional materials, allowing customers to adopt it without modifying existing infrastructure.

Beyond performance, the product is certified to meet global green product standards, including RoHS and WEEE. Its recycled content adheres to ISO 14021:2016 standards, as confirmed by SGS. This level of verification is already driving early adoption among major clients prioritizing sustainability.
