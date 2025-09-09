Vedanta Invests INR 12,500 Cr to Power EV Sector Vedanta is also testing aluminium for crash-resistant alloys and energy storage solutions.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd on Monday announced that it has invested over INR 12,500 crore to expand its metal manufacturing capabilities, aimed at meeting the rising demand from India's electric vehicle sector.

The company, which produces aluminium, zinc, copper, steel, nickel and ferrochrome, said the investment has been channelled into capacity expansion and setting up new facilities to strengthen the supply of essential materials for clean mobility.

"To boost production of these critical enablers for the EV industry, Vedanta has spent more than INR 12,500 crore. The investments include capacity expansion across the aluminium smelter, boosting aluminium value-added products, setting up a zinc alloy plant, roaster set-up for zinc production and ferrochrome capacity augmentation," Vedanta said in a statement.

The company's aluminium portfolio caters to multiple automotive applications such as wheels, engine blocks, cylinder-head components, battery casings and frames.

Vedanta is also testing aluminium for crash-resistant alloys and energy storage solutions.

Experts note that aluminium plays a vital role in improving EV performance by reducing vehicle weight. Research indicates that every kilogram of aluminium used cuts the car's overall weight by the same amount, and reducing 100 kilograms can enhance an EV's range by up to 15 percent.

Vedanta also produces primary nickel, a key material in battery systems and high-strength alloys for EVs. The company's nickel sulphate output supports the development of nickel-rich cathodes, which are critical for advanced batteries, reinforcing its role in India's transition to sustainable mobility.
