Vedanta Scraps Plan to List Base Metals Business, Explores Alternative Avenues Vedanta confirmed that the share entitlement ratio for the demerger of its other five businesses remains unchanged. As part of the vertical split, shareholders will receive one share in each of the newly listed companies for every share they currently hold in Vedanta.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vedanta on X

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd announced on Friday that it will not proceed with the creation of a separate publicly listed entity for its base metals business. The decision, made after discussions with stakeholders and lenders, reflects a strategic pivot as the company explores alternative avenues for value creation, including the potential restart of its copper operations in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

"Lenders believe the scheme would be more favourable for unlocking value and overall optimal balancing of debt allocation across residual Vedanta and resulting companies if the Vedanta base metals undertaking is retained in residual Vedanta itself," the company stated in an exchange filing.

The decision is part of a broader strategy announced in September 2023, when Vedanta revealed plans to split its commodity operations into six standalone publicly listed entities: Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Steel and Ferrous Materials, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Limited. The goal of the restructuring is to unlock shareholder value and attract targeted investment in each sector.

While the base metals demerger has been deferred, Vedanta assured stakeholders that the move will not impact overall value creation. Shareholders will retain their beneficial interests in Vedanta's base metals business, which remains part of the legacy company, and will continue to enjoy equivalent shares in other newly created entities.

Vedanta confirmed that the share entitlement ratio for the demerger of its other five businesses remains unchanged. As part of the vertical split, shareholders will receive one share in each of the newly listed companies for every share they currently hold in Vedanta.

In an interview with Business Today TV, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal elaborated on the vision behind the restructuring: "Each of these companies will have the potential to grow as large as Vedanta itself. Each company will be led by a CEO who is also a stakeholder, ensuring they are run by the best experts."

Despite the adjustment in plans for its base metals business, Vedanta remains focused on creating value through strategic decisions that align with market conditions and stakeholder interests.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

I'm a Leadership Coach — Here's the One Mental Exercise Every CEO Needs to Try When They're Feeling Drained

Here's a simple, powerful exercise to help leaders refill their own "container" and cultivate self-care, resilience and compassion for themselves and others.

By Tugba Yanaz
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
News and Trends

Haircare Brand Arata Raises $4M in Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures

The personal care brand competes with established players like WOW Skin Science, Pilgrim, and Mamaearth, in a rapidly growing market. This latest funding round highlights investor confidence in the brand's potential to scale and become a leader in India's haircare industry.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
Science & Technology

This AI is the Key to Unlocking Explosive Sales Growth in 2025

Tired of the hustle? Discover a free, hidden AI from Google that helped me double sales and triple leads in a month. Learn how this tool can analyze campaigns and uncover insights most marketers miss.

By Ben Angel