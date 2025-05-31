Vedanta to Raise INR 5,000 Crore via Debentures The company's committee of directors has approved the issuance of 5 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs with a face value of INR 1 lakh each. The issuance will be done on a private placement basis and will be listed on the BSE.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vedanta on X

Vedanta Ltd has announced plans to raise up to INR 5,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as per a regulatory filing disclosed on Friday. The move comes as the mining conglomerate looks to bolster its financial strategy amid a solid earnings performance and an impending corporate restructuring.

In a report by PTI, as per the filing, the company's committee of directors has approved the issuance of 5 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs with a face value of INR 1 lakh each. The issuance will be done on a private placement basis and will be listed on the BSE.

"The duly authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today... has considered and approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis... aggregating up to INR 5,000 crore," the company stated.

This fundraising announcement follows a sharp rise in Vedanta's earnings for the March quarter. The company posted a consolidated net profit of INR 3,483 crore, marking a 154.4 per cent jump compared to INR 1,369 crore in the same period last year. The spike in profits was attributed to lower production costs and increased output volumes. Total income for the quarter rose to INR 41,216 crore, up from INR 36,093 crore a year earlier.

As of March 31, 2025, Vedanta's gross debt stood at INR 73,853 crore, placing increased significance on the company's capital management efforts. The planned NCD issuance appears to be a part of that broader financial recalibration.

Meanwhile, the company is also moving ahead with a major structural overhaul. The demerger of its various businesses, aimed at unlocking value and improving operational focus, is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of the current financial year.

Speaking to PTI, Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said, "We are on track to finish (the demerger) by the second quarter end."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Nature Already Solved It: How Biomimicry Is Shaping the Future of Technology

At Clone, a pioneering robotics company headquartered in Poland and California, Wiktoria Kruk, Vice President of Biomechanics & Design, is spearheading a movement that fuses art, biology, and engineering into a new era of technological development—biomimicry.

By Vrunda Nemiraj
By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Conversational Commerce Is Revolutionizing Ecommerce

Deploying AI to facilitate dialogue with your customers adds the missing human element, providing a more personalized experience.

By Akram Tariq Khan
News and Trends

Adani Commits Up to $20 Billion Annual Capex

This aggressive capex strategy comes alongside a proposed INR 15,000 crore fundraising plan through a share sale or preferential allotment, for which shareholder approval is being sought.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Turn Your Side Hustle Into a 7-Figure Business With These 4 AI Growth Hacks

Simple systems to multiply revenue — no team required.

By Ben Angel