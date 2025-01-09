The 100-year-old studio, a celebrated global arts hub on the north bank of the River Thames, will now operate under the name Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust.

Anil Agarwal, founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, has become the new owner of the iconic Riverside Studios in London, as announced in a press release on Wednesday. The 100-year-old studio, a celebrated global arts hub on the north bank of the River Thames, will now operate under the name Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust.

Renowned for hosting legendary artists like the Beatles, David Bowie, Dario Fo, and David Hockney, Riverside Studios holds a storied legacy in the world of arts. Agarwal's acquisition aims to elevate the venue into a premier global destination for showcasing Indian and international arts and culture.

"I believe art transcends boundaries and elevates human experience. Riverside Studios will now serve as a platform for Indian artists and filmmakers to showcase their talent alongside global creatives," Agarwal shared. His vision aligns with the #ArtInEveryHeart initiative, emphasizing universal accessibility to art and fostering cultural exchanges between India and the world.

The revitalised studio will feature immersive performances, exhibitions, and cinematic showcases, celebrating heritage while continuing to host world-class productions. Agarwal sees the venue as a catalyst for creativity and social change.

This move reflects Agarwal's personal commitment to the arts, blending his entrepreneurial legacy with a passion for cultural enrichment. The Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust promises to be a vibrant space where artistry meets global collaboration, inviting leaders, creators, and audiences to connect through the transformative power of art.