The infusion of funds will be utilized to enhance VehicleCare's proprietary technology, allowing for seamless integration with an expanding network of workshops across the region

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

VehicleCare, an online platform for auto service and damage repair, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-Series A funding round led by JITO Angel Network (JAN), promoted by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF). The infusion of funds will be utilized to enhance VehicleCare's proprietary technology, allowing for seamless integration with an expanding network of workshops across the region.

"We are excited about the infusion of the new funds from JAN. Their investment will fuel our growth and enable us to provide innovative solutions to address the gaps in the auto repair industry. With JIIF's backing, we are confident in our ability to bring quality, transparency, and reliability to our customers," said Arvind Verma, founder, VehicleCare.

VehicleCare's innovative digital solution has revolutionized the automotive space by offering quick and easy processes for both business and consumer markets. According to the company, the investment will support extensive marketing campaigns, reinforcing the brand's presence and driving customer acquisition.

"We recognize the company's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and streamlining the car service and repair process. As the lead investor, we are looking to contribute to the company's success story. This funding round will empower VehicleCare to further leverage disruptive technologies, delivering innovative solutions and superior experiences to customers," said Pooja Mehta, chief operating officer, JIIF.