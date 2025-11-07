Veloce Fintech aims to invest in 20–25 firms across diverse sectors by 2026, offering funding between INR 3 crore and INR 15 crore.

Veloce Fintech, the fintech arm of Lemon Group, has launched its second fund aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups.

The new fund has a target corpus of INR 300 crore, with over INR 100 crore already committed by ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and business groups.

The company plans to invest in 20 to 25 firms across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, consumer, and real-estate-linked sectors by 2026. Investment sizes are expected to range from INR 3 crore to INR 15 crore.

"With this second fund, we are continuing to build a structured capital platform that supports businesses with predictable growth and disciplined execution," said Nirav Jogani, Founder of Veloce Fintech. "Our first fund validated this approach, with portfolio companies demonstrating consistent operating performance and timely repayments."

Jogani added that the company will focus on firms with strong fundamentals and transparent operating cycles. "Our focus remains on companies with measurable cash flows, particularly MSMEs and emerging enterprises preparing to scale or enter the public-market ecosystem," he said.

The launch of this fund follows the complete deployment of Veloce Fintech's first fund, which invested in growth-stage MSMEs and startups through structured credit and venture debt. The first fund had received commitments of INR 200 crore, including an INR 100 crore green shoe option.

"As we build our second fund deployment strategy, we will maintain a process-driven investment framework supported by technology-enabled portfolio monitoring and governance checks," Jogani said. "Our aim is to provide efficient, responsible capital to growing businesses while ensuring consistency and transparency for our investors."