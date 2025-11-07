Veloce Fintech Launches INR 300 Cr Fund to Support MSMEs and Startups Veloce Fintech aims to invest in 20–25 firms across diverse sectors by 2026, offering funding between INR 3 crore and INR 15 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nirav Jogani, Founder of Veloce Fintech

Veloce Fintech, the fintech arm of Lemon Group, has launched its second fund aimed at supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups.

The new fund has a target corpus of INR 300 crore, with over INR 100 crore already committed by ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and business groups.

The company plans to invest in 20 to 25 firms across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain, consumer, and real-estate-linked sectors by 2026. Investment sizes are expected to range from INR 3 crore to INR 15 crore.

"With this second fund, we are continuing to build a structured capital platform that supports businesses with predictable growth and disciplined execution," said Nirav Jogani, Founder of Veloce Fintech. "Our first fund validated this approach, with portfolio companies demonstrating consistent operating performance and timely repayments."

Jogani added that the company will focus on firms with strong fundamentals and transparent operating cycles. "Our focus remains on companies with measurable cash flows, particularly MSMEs and emerging enterprises preparing to scale or enter the public-market ecosystem," he said.

The launch of this fund follows the complete deployment of Veloce Fintech's first fund, which invested in growth-stage MSMEs and startups through structured credit and venture debt. The first fund had received commitments of INR 200 crore, including an INR 100 crore green shoe option.

"As we build our second fund deployment strategy, we will maintain a process-driven investment framework supported by technology-enabled portfolio monitoring and governance checks," Jogani said. "Our aim is to provide efficient, responsible capital to growing businesses while ensuring consistency and transparency for our investors."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams
Technology

Ness Digital Engineering on Aggressive Growth Path, Aims to Double Revenue in 3-4 Years

Ness has over 4,000 employees across 13 innovation hubs across India, Europe, US, Canada, Mexico

By Ayushman Baruah
Leadership

The Fundamentals of Team Motivation — How to Inspire and Energize Your Employees

Motivation isn't just a corporate buzzword; it's the key to long-lasting, fulfilled employees who will take your company to the next level.

By Cyrus Claffey
Growing a Business

4 Lessons Learned from Building a Successful Fintech Company

Building a successful fintech company is not just about great tech. That is just the start.

By Jonathan Silver
News and Trends

How the Indian Women's Cricket Team Turned Victory into a Movement - and a Market

The Indian women's cricket team didn't just win a trophy, they changed the business, culture, and conversation around sport.

By Reema Chhabda