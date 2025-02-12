Velvet Welcomes Pankaj Tripathi as Co-founder, Aims to Redefine Audio Entertainment The platform primarily focuses on Hindi-language content, with plans to expand into English and other Indian regional languages.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pankaj Tripathi

Renowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has officially joined Velvet, a cutting-edge cinematic audio storytelling platform, as a co-founder. The platform, which launched in October 2024, aims to redefine audio entertainment by offering immersive, high-quality storytelling experiences.

Co-founded by Tripathi, Vikas Kumar (actor and dialogue coach), Akshat Saxena, Varad Bhatnagar, and Sharib Khan, Velvet seeks to take India's rich oral storytelling tradition to a global audience. Initially introduced as a beta version in July for distribution partners, Velvet has now launched publicly as a web platform and a free app for iOS and Android.

With a rapidly growing listener base, Velvet claims to have already amassed 10,000 listeners on its own platform and over 1 million through distribution partners such as Josh App in India and Future Today Group in the US. The platform primarily focuses on Hindi-language content, with plans to expand into English and other Indian regional languages.

Tripathi expressed his deep passion for storytelling, stating, "Storytelling is deeply rooted in our culture. From folk tales to epics, our stories have always had the power to inspire, educate, and entertain. With this audio platform, we wanted to take this tradition and elevate it into a cinematic experience for the ears—something that transports listeners into a world of imagination while being deeply rooted in our cultural ethos."

Velvet also plans to collaborate with popular personalities, particularly cinematic icons, to lend their voices and bring engaging narratives to life. The platform envisions a space where audio storytelling blends tradition with modern technology, captivating audiences worldwide.

Tripathi further shared his excitement, adding, "What excites me the most is the opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide and share stories that are uniquely Indian yet universally relatable. This platform is not just about entertainment; it's about preserving and promoting the art of storytelling in a way that resonates with modern listeners."

With a strong vision, star power, and commitment to storytelling, Velvet is set to become a pioneer in the cinematic audio space, offering an unparalleled experience to listeners across the globe.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

StepOut Secures $500K Seed Funding From Rainmatter, Misfits Capital Among Others

StepOut, an Indian sports performance analysis and ecosystem technology startup, has successfully raised $500,000 in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter, founded by Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha. The round also saw participation from Misfits Capital, founded by Amit Singh, co-founder of Shuttl, along with other notable investors, including IndigoEdge and Marwah Sports Group

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Growth Strategies

JLR To Ramp Up Production Of Made In India Range Rover & Range Rover Sport; To Focus On SV Variants: Rajan Amba

We are focusing on tailor made limited edition cars, specifically for the Indian market, catering to the high net worth individuals (HNIs), says Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Mysa and Nivaan Care Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Growth

The following Indian startups have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds