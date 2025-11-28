VentureSoul Partners Hits INR 300 Cr Base Fund Target for Debut Fund The Mumbai-based fund offers venture debt and structured credit support to companies at the Series A stage or beyond, with a focus on fintech, B2C, B2B, and SaaS sectors.

VentureSoul Partners

VentureSoul Partners has announced that it has achieved the base fund target of INR 300 crore for its debut fund.

The SEBI registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund focuses on structured credit solutions for companies in the new economy.

After reaching this milestone, the firm has activated its green shoe option as it continues to look for growth and structured financing opportunities across India's expanding new economy sectors. The fund has also stated that it aims to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Since October 2024, VentureSoul Partners claims to have completed 15 investments across a wide range of high growth companies. With increasing interest from domestic family offices, high net worth individuals, and institutional investors, the fund will continue to accept new subscriptions under the green shoe option until February 2026, which is the planned final close.

Founded in 2023 by former banking professionals Anurag Tripathi, Ashish Gala, and Kunal Wadhwa, the Mumbai-based fund offers venture debt and structured credit support to companies at the Series A stage or beyond, with a focus on fintech, B2C, B2B, and SaaS sectors.
