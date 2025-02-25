Planify's VentureX Fund Secures INR 100 Cr, Eyes Expansion to INR 500 Cr Launched on January 1, 2025, VentureX Fund aims to unlock opportunities within the SME sector by investing in high-growth MSMEs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Financial institution Planify announced that its SME-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), VentureX Fund, has secured INR 100 crore in commitments within months of its launch. This milestone underscores the increasing investor confidence in SME investments, recognizing their high growth potential and attractive returns.

Launched on January 1, 2025, VentureX Fund aims to unlock opportunities within the SME sector by investing in high-growth MSMEs. The fund focuses on businesses with strong fundamentals, scalable models, and long-term value creation potential. Unlike traditional investment avenues, VentureX targets SMEs that are nearing listing or are already listed on platforms like the Nifty SME Emerge or BSE Small Index, allowing early-stage investments in high-growth companies.

Discussing the fund's next steps, Rajesh Singla, CEO and second fund manager of VentureX Fund, stated, "We plan to expand our fund size by an additional INR 250 crore, complemented by a green shoe option of INR 250 crore." This expansion aims to enhance access to promising SMEs, ensuring diversified and robust investment opportunities.

SMEs play a crucial role in India's economy, contributing 30% to the GDP and employing over 110 million people. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) like VentureX help drive SME growth by providing capital for capability expansion, technology adoption, and operational scalability. The SME sector has also demonstrated strong public market performance, with 239 SME IPOs in 2024 delivering returns of nearly 135%, reflecting robust investor confidence.

Despite their significance, SMEs often make headlines for financial mismanagement or compliance issues involving a few players. However, Singla emphasized that many SMEs with strong business models are creating immense value. "There is significant growth in the SME space. Despite their contributions, many SMEs struggle to access capital and resources for expansion. VentureX bridges this gap by offering tailored financial support, enabling enterprises to scale, adopt advanced technologies, and enhance competitiveness," he said.

Maneesh Nath, the first fund manager at VentureX, also highlighted the sector's exceptional performance. "SMEs have consistently delivered outstanding returns, with a 61% CAGR, surpassing the 28% CAGR of Nifty Small Cap and the 20% CAGR of Nifty 50 over the last five years," he noted.

With its strategic focus on high-growth SMEs, VentureX Fund is poised to be a game-changer, providing much-needed capital and fueling the next wave of entrepreneurial success in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says the U.S. Government Is 'Not Very Competent' and Hopes Elon Musk's DOGE Is 'Quite Successful'

In a new interview with CNBC, JPMorgan's CEO said DOGE's work "needs to be done."

By Erin Davis
Leadership

The Autophile: Parth Jindal, Director, JSW MG Motor India

Parth Jindal's bird's eye view on the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, led to a significant milestone in JSW MG India JV

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

MrBeast Says He Lost 'Tens of Millions of Dollars' on His Hit Amazon Reality TV Show 'Beast Games'

"Beast Games" earned 50 million viewers within its first 25 days.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The 4 Roles of Accountability Within Your Company

To be sure everyone knows what they're responsible for, you need to assign one of these four roles to every employee in every project.

By Riaz Khadem and Linda Khadem
Marketing

The Marketing Magic Behind Harry Potter

Try these five branding tips from the wizard phenom.

By Susan Gunelius