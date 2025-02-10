The funding is set to drive JQR's expansion into new offline markets, the establishment of an online platform, and the enhancement of its product range to cater to India's growing demand for affordable yet high-quality sneakers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venture capital firm Venturi Partners has invested USD 25 million in Just Quick Run (JQR), a Delhi-based brand specialising in affordable sports footwear. This marks JQR's first-ever venture capital funding, with Venturi acquiring an undisclosed minority stake in the company.

The funding is set to drive JQR's expansion into new offline markets, the establishment of an online platform, and the enhancement of its product range to cater to India's growing demand for affordable yet high-quality sneakers.

JQR, founded in 2014 by brothers Rinku, Sunil, and Manish Garg, is a prominent player in the mid-priced footwear market. Known for its innovation, the brand leverages in-house design capabilities, vertically integrated manufacturing, and an extensive offline distribution network to offer premium-quality products at economical prices.

The promoter brothers of JQR, Rinku, Sunil and Manish Garg commented, "The investment will not only allow us to accelerate our growth and deliver value to our consumers, but, with their support and expertise, we are also confident that JQR will emerge as the leading brand in its category and deliver strong value to all stakeholders."

Rishika Chandan, Managing Director of Venturi Partners, said, "The footwear industry is seeing strong support from government policies, and we believe there is a significant gap in the price segment that JQR operates in. India's consumer market continues to have a dearth of high-quality, affordable brands, and our mission at Venturi is to identify and scale such businesses across categories. JQR has impressed us with its product quality, design aesthetic, in-house manufacturing, and well-established distribution network."

Venturi Partners, founded in 2020, is an Asia-focused investment platform that backs consumer-driven brands. Its portfolio includes notable names such as Livspace, Country Delight, and Believe. The investment in JQR aligns with Venturi's broader strategy to empower audacious brands across sectors like retail, FMCG, and healthcare, while also offering strategic expertise to ensure sustainable growth.