The firm aims to achieve the first close by Q2 CY2025, with visibility toward securing USD 130 million.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venturi Partners, a growth-stage investor specialising in consumer-facing businesses in India and Southeast Asia, has announced the launch of its second fund, targeting USD 225 million, with a cap of USD 250 million.

The firm aims to achieve the first close by Q2 CY2025, with visibility toward securing USD 130 million.

With a focus on high-growth sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), Venturi continues its strategy of backing purpose-driven brands that create a positive impact. Founded in 2020, the investment platform has actively supported consumer businesses in scaling their presence across key Asian markets.

Venturi's first fund, raised in April 2022, secured USD 180 million from prominent European and Asian families. It has since invested in seven companies across diverse consumer categories, including home interiors, beauty & personal care, education, and food & beverage subscriptions. Notable portfolio companies include Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, DALI, K-12 Techno, and JQR.

Commenting on the second fund's launch, Nicholas Cator, Founder of Venturi Partners, said, "We take an active ownership approach with our portfolio companies, working closely with founders to help unlock growth and scale their businesses. With this second fund, we are excited to continue partnering with ambitious entrepreneurs across the region."

By doubling down on high-growth consumer sectors, Venturi Partners aims to strengthen its footprint in India and Southeast Asia, fostering the next wave of disruptive brands in the region.