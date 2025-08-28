The total value of the shares sold was about INR 152 crore, executed at an average price of INR 230 per share.

Edtech firm Veranda Learning witnessed significant block deal activity on Tuesday, with institutional investors showing strong interest while company promoters reduced their holdings.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure, a non-banking finance company with significant exposure to capital markets, emerged as the largest buyer in the trade. The firm acquired 58 lakh shares of Veranda, amounting to INR 133.5 crore. Global investment bank Goldman Sachs (Singapore) was also among the buyers, picking up 7.6 lakh shares valued at INR 17.5 crore.

On the other hand, promoters K S Ganesh, K S Suresh, and K S Aghoram each sold 22 lakh shares. Together, their offloaded stake accounted for nearly 17 per cent of the promoters' holding. The total value of the shares sold was about INR 152 crore, executed at an average price of INR 230 per share.

Veranda reported operating revenue of INR 139 crore in the first quarter of FY26, reflecting a 17 per cent year-on-year increase. The company turned profitable during the quarter, posting a net profit of INR 6 crore compared to a loss of INR 26 crore in the same period last year. Its current market capitalisation stands at approximately INR 2,155 crore (around USD 245 million).

Meanwhile, rival edtech player Physicswallah is preparing to enter the public markets after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Noida-based company plans to raise around INR 4,600 crore through its initial public offering.

We have reached out to Veranda for further details and will provide an update once we receive a response.