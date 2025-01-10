Veteran Journalist, Poet, and Filmmaker Pritish Nandy Passes Away at 73 Known for his fearless editorial voice, he was a prominent figure in Indian media and cultural landscapes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pritish Nandy

Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest at his residence in South Mumbai. He was 73. His last rites were performed later that evening, sources close to the family confirmed.

Nandy's death marks the end of a multifaceted career that spanned journalism, poetry, filmmaking, and politics. Known for his fearless editorial voice, he was a prominent figure in Indian media and cultural landscapes.

Veteran actor and close friend Anupam Kher expressed his grief on social media, calling Nandy "one of my dearest and closest friends." Kher reminisced about their shared bond during his early days in Mumbai, highlighting Nandy's role as a source of strength and support. "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always larger than life," Kher wrote, recalling how Nandy put him on the covers of Filmfare and The Illustrated Weekly, two magazines he once edited.

A former Rajya Sabha member representing the Shiv Sena, Nandy was also a staunch advocate for animal rights. His company, Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC), was a trailblazer in the Indian media industry, being one of the first to go public in 2000. PNC produced critically acclaimed films like Sur, Kaante, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and the popular web series Four More Shots Please!.

Nandy authored nearly 40 books of poetry in English and translated literary works from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi, cementing his reputation as a literary stalwart. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the EM Forster Literary Award, the UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award, and the Friends of Liberation War Honour from Bangladesh.

Tributes poured in from Bollywood and beyond. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his condolences, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mr. Pritish Nandy. May his memory be a blessing." Ranvir Shorey hailed Nandy as a "maverick" who "put so many talented people on the map in the movie business."

Described by PNC as a "magician with words and a true torch bearer for Incredible India," Nandy leaves behind an indelible legacy that reshaped Indian media, literature, and cinema.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Healthcare AI Innovator Innovaccer Raises USD 275 Mn Series F Funding to Fuel AI and Cloud Expansion

This round, a mix of primary and secondary investments, drew participation from B Capital Group, Banner Health, Danaher Ventures LLC, Generation Investment Management, Kaiser Permanente, and M12.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

EdFin Leader GrayQuest Gears Up for Growth with INR 80 Cr Series B Funding

With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based education focused fintech brand aims to enhance its technology platform and expand its distribution network across educational institutions in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Juilliard Grad Musician Started a 6-Figure Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Music — and Sold Out With Word of Mouth: 'Couldn't Ask for More'

Damian Primis, 45, needed to find another source of income when the pandemic halted live performances.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Build a Solid Go-to-Market Strategy for 2025

Here's your playbook for creating a GTM strategy that works in 2025.

By Paul Sullivan
Leadership

How to Create a Learning Culture in the Workplace

To infuse your business with the pursuit of knowledge, show that you're still learning too

By Syed Balkhi