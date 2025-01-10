Known for his fearless editorial voice, he was a prominent figure in Indian media and cultural landscapes.

Veteran journalist, poet, and filmmaker Pritish Nandy, a Padma Shri awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest at his residence in South Mumbai. He was 73. His last rites were performed later that evening, sources close to the family confirmed.

Nandy's death marks the end of a multifaceted career that spanned journalism, poetry, filmmaking, and politics. Known for his fearless editorial voice, he was a prominent figure in Indian media and cultural landscapes.

Veteran actor and close friend Anupam Kher expressed his grief on social media, calling Nandy "one of my dearest and closest friends." Kher reminisced about their shared bond during his early days in Mumbai, highlighting Nandy's role as a source of strength and support. "He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always larger than life," Kher wrote, recalling how Nandy put him on the covers of Filmfare and The Illustrated Weekly, two magazines he once edited.

A former Rajya Sabha member representing the Shiv Sena, Nandy was also a staunch advocate for animal rights. His company, Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC), was a trailblazer in the Indian media industry, being one of the first to go public in 2000. PNC produced critically acclaimed films like Sur, Kaante, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and the popular web series Four More Shots Please!.

Nandy authored nearly 40 books of poetry in English and translated literary works from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi, cementing his reputation as a literary stalwart. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the EM Forster Literary Award, the UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Award, and the Friends of Liberation War Honour from Bangladesh.

Tributes poured in from Bollywood and beyond. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh expressed his condolences, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Mr. Pritish Nandy. May his memory be a blessing." Ranvir Shorey hailed Nandy as a "maverick" who "put so many talented people on the map in the movie business."

Described by PNC as a "magician with words and a true torch bearer for Incredible India," Nandy leaves behind an indelible legacy that reshaped Indian media, literature, and cinema.